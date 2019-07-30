Sorry, Kid: These 9 Luxe Resorts Are for Grown-Ups Only

Click here to read the full article.

With family and multi-generational travel on the rise, many hotels and resorts are catering to that clientele with things like larger suites, casual dining options, and kid-friendly facilities and activities. Which is great—unless you’re an adult who’d rather not spend your vacation looking for a quiet spot on the beach or in the restaurant. At these nine hotels with minimum age requirements, couples or groups of friends will find things like vintage champagne salons, underground spas, romance and adventure concierges, and open-walled rainforest villas—all made for a grown-up getaway.

Casa Angelina

Hidden high on the cliffs overlooking the Amalfi Coast, between the towns of Positano and Amalfi, Casa Angelina offers a dreamy, intimate getaway for guests aged 12 and over. Designed in a contemporary, minimalist style, the 39 rooms and suites come with things like private balconies or terraces, Jo Malone amenities, and designer furnishings. Higher category suites also have extras like Philippe Starck bathtubs and binoculars for scanning the coastline. (Each unit is also decorated in all-white, so it’s even better that there are no chocolate-covered little fingers around.) With 35 percent of guests getting engaged on property, the hotel offers a dedicated Proposal Concierge who can arrange things like private chef-led cooking classes on the rooftop terrace, sunset boat rides, and romantic dinners—even if you’re not there to “say yes.”

The Henderson Park Inn

A romantic, New England-style inn on the sandy shores of the Northwest Florida Panhandle? At The Henderson Park Inn, it works. Set on the white sand beaches of Florida’s Emerald Coast, in the coastal city of Destin, the 36-room inn is the region’s only adults-only hotel. To book a room, guests need to be at least 25 years old (unless married.) With no little ones to worry about, the spacious rooms and suites feature balconies, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs, while the on-site amenities include complimentary beach services and bike rentals. (Guests also have access to the facilities at sister property, The Henderson Beach Resort & Spa, which is home to a Salamander Spa.) Rates include breakfast, a picnic-style lunch (which you can take on a bike or boat ride), afternoon tea, and happy hour. For dinner, book a “Toes in the Sand” dining experience at the Beach Walk Café, the only fine-dining restaurant in the area that’s set right on the Gulf.

Post Ranch Inn

One hundred acres of was once a vast homestead and working ranch along the California coast has, since the ’90s, been home to one of the top-rated luxury hotels in the country. Located in Big Sur, along a stunning stretch overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Post Ranch Inn is made of a collection of buildings each more unique than the last, from mountain-side homes designed to curve around old-growth trees to treehouses built on nine-foot stilts and suites that look like they are cantilevering off the side of a cliff—so it’s a good thing that the no guests under 18 are allowed to run around the place. All accommodations are designed for adult-time, with (depending on the room) touches like private entrances, wood-burning fireplaces, soaking tubs, and outdoor hot tubs; none have TVs or alarm clocks, to further promote the relaxing vibe. Elsewhere on-site, enjoy ocean-view infinity pools, a full-service spa, multiple elegant dining options, and excellent spots for taking in sunset and night sky views.

Domes Noruz Chania, Autograph Collection

For its first adults-only property (this one welcomes guests 16 and older), Autograph Collection headed to the coast of the Greek island of Crete. Notable for its contemporary design, Domes Noruz Chania has 83 rooms and suites, each with a plunge pool and hammock (or, in top-tier ones, larger pools and Jacuzzis). You won’t have to navigate any vacationing kids at shared spaces like the two resort pools (one with swim-up bar) or the underground Soma spa, which has its own pool and juice bar. Take advantage of on-site activities like private yoga sessions and dinners of sushi and poke bowls, or enjoy exclusive off-site fun like hikes or helicopter rides to the Samaria Gorge, moonlit jazz on the beach, brewery tours, and speedboat trips to secluded beaches.