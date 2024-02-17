Sorry, kids, no long weekend: Knox County Schools will be in session Presidents Day

Thanks to the snowstorm last month, Presidents Day, Feb. 19, which would otherwise be a day off for kids, will be a regular school day.

After Knox County Schools up all of its inclement weather days in January, the school board voted Feb. 8 to amend this year's academic calendar.

Additionally, the early release that had been planned for March 20 is cancelled, too.

Knox County Schools had eight inclement weather days set aside for the 2023-24 school year year - and by the end of the winter storm's aftermath had used them all. The district used to build 10 days into the school year calendar for cancellations for weather or illness, but administrators restructured the school year when early release days were added to the calendar.

The last day of school is May 23. The amended academic calendar can be found online at www.knoxschools.org/calendars.

