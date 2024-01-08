Sorry, kids, no snow day: Sunday storm leaves South Shore largely unscathed

Sunday's snowstorm didn't cause any significant damage or power failures along the South Shore, which is good news unless you're a kid who hoped to wake up to a day off from school Monday morning.

Forecasts predicting low totals proved accurate, with snowfall accumulations ranging from 1 to 3 inches in Duxbury and Quincy, respectively.

Both National Grid and Eversource outage maps had little to report on the South Shore as of Monday morning.

Other cities and towns in the state, particularly those to the west, saw higher totals, with Worcester reporting 15.5 inches of snow, and other areas, such as Lunenburg and Leominster, getting more than 17 inches.

While the winter has brought little snow to the South Shore so far, the region hasn't escaped weather-related damage over the last few weeks.

Crews get ready for Sunday's storm in Quincy on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

A high-wind storm the week before Christmas left tens of thousands of residents on the South Shore without power for days. Fallen trees blocked roads and landed on houses. A Hingham man died when a tree fell on a camper in Hanover.

Another storm predicted for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain that could lead to flooding in the area, according to WCVB.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: South Shore escapes damage and outages from Sunday snowstorm