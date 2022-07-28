Sorry, legal gun owners are part of America's problem

As is often the case with conservatives, the writer of the July 3 letter “Legal, reasonable gun owners not the problem” is short on facts and long on unenlightened ideology.

First, he is grieved that “legal gun owners” like himself are being held responsible for the crisis of gun violence in our nation. But Dylan Roof was a “legal gun owner” before he murdered nine people at Bible study. Payton Gendron was a “legal gun owner” before he shot and killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo. Salvador Ramos was a “legal gun owner” before he massacred school children in Uvalde.

Second, the writer trots out the usual right-wing trope about Chicago being a violent city. He should take a look at how the states rank with respect to gun violence. Red states make up most of the top violent states. Gun violence is the highest where gun laws are the laxest.

Third, he makes a quick mention of “defunding the police.” How does he explain the fact that President Biden’s American Rescue Plan provided tens of millions of dollars for increasing police department funding?

Finally, the writer complains that there are too many cases of violence when criminals pick up a gun and kill. On this we agree; it’s just too easy for anyone in this country to buy a gun to shoot someone, including themselves. Stronger gun laws would prevent the violence that he claims he opposes.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Legal gun owners are part of America's violence problem