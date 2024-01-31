Sorry Queen Nicola, the game is up

“I felt overwhelmed with what we were dealing with,” said Nicola Sturgeon, her voice breaking as she recalled the experience of leading Scotland through the Covid pandemic.

“There’s a large part of me wishes that I hadn’t been [first minister],” she added, “but I was and I wanted to be the best first minister I could be during that period.” History will recall whether at that moment, à la “The West Wing”, stirring orchestral music reached a crescendo and the screen faded to black: “To be continued”.

Those of a less cynical perspective might choose to take Nicola Sturgeon’s tearful testimony at the Covid inquiry at face value. A woman who is as frail and sensitive as the rest of us giving a rare glimpse of vulnerability, explaining humbly how she felt overwhelmed by the enormity of trying to guide Scotland through an unprecedented pandemic. Who would not be thus affected?

Cynics, on the other hand, including those of us who have observed Sturgeon’s career over decades, might draw a different conclusion. The bottom line is that no one will ever know for sure if the former first minister’s affecting performance was just that – a performance – or a genuine expression of human frailty.

Certainly her tears caught the attention of the headline writers, immediately relegating her testimony’s more damning revelations to second and third paragraph items. Not that that was definitely the plan; just the way it happened to work out.

At the root of her appearance in Edinburgh today is the allegation – explicitly confirmed, though excused, by Sturgeon this morning – that in 2021, when she gave an undertaking to the media to hand over all her WhatsApp messages to a future public inquiry, she already knew that they had been deleted. Sturgeon justified this deliberate act of misleading the public, the media and bereaved families with an unapologetic apology and a baffling word salad that sounded far better than it reads: “And I... you know, as will have been the case on many occasions over the course of not just the Covid pandemic but in my many years in politics... when you’re answering questions you’re trying to answer the substance of the question. And when you look back at the literal terms of the answer it can be put to you in that way, so I accept that.”

If her tears were shed for the death of the use of the English language, they did not fall in vain.

But the punchline was even more revealing: “And I apologise if that answer was not as clear.”

“Not as clear”? Not as clear as what? The word “if” is doing an Olympic level of lifting in that sentence, because her answer in 2021, although unnecessarily verbose, was crystal clear. She would indeed hand over her WhatsApp messages to a future inquiry. There was no lack of clarity. In fact there was complete unambiguity.

The criticism that has been made of Sturgeon at the time of the pandemic is not that this answer was unclear; it was that she said something she knew to be untrue. The WhatsApp messages she had been asked to hand over had already been deleted. She knew this, but she didn’t say it. She gave the bereaved relatives of Covid the hope – the cruel, false hope – that important discussions about policy between ministers and their advisers would be disclosed in full. And as Sturgeon gave that public undertaking, she knew she would not, could not, deliver it.

If there’s one thing Nicola Sturgeon is good at (and some unkind critics might suggest there is only one) it is communication. She weighs very carefully every sentence she says. She understands the power of words and she enjoys wielding that power. The notion she now tries to foist on us is that in the heat of the moment, under great pressure, she accidentally gave an untruthful answer that was the opposite of the actual truth. Had she revealed at the time that she had already deleted the relevant WhatsApp messages, she would have been buried under an outpouring of outrage. As the Mother of the Nation, she had a responsibility not to be overwhelmed by bad press notices, even if this trumped the responsibility to tell the truth.

Another accusation Sturgeon has been forced to deal with is the suggestion that she and her party used Covid as a political opportunity to advance the cause of independence by drawing up separate and distinct policies to deal with the virus north of the border. “The idea that those horrendous days, weeks, I was thinking of a political opportunity, I find… well, it just wasn’t true,” she told the inquiry today.

The very idea!

And yet a Scottish cabinet minute released by the Inquiry last week records a decision by SNP ministers that “consideration should be given to restarting work on independence and a referendum, with the arguments reflecting the experience of the coronavirus crisis and developments on EU Exit.”

As with so much that has emerged about the SNP’s behaviour during that period, this is also crystal clear. Too much clarity, perhaps, for Sturgeon’s liking.

