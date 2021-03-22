"Sorry": Rep. Tom Reed announces retirement after sexual misconduct claim

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) on Sunday apologized and announced he won't be seeking office in 2022 after a former lobbyist accused him of sexual misconduct.

Driving the news: Nicolette Davis, 29, told the Washington Post in a report published Friday that Reed was drunk when the incident allegedly happened in a Minneapolis bar in 2017. In a statement to news outlets, Reed said: "I hear her voice and will not dismiss her.

  • "In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant," he said. "In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant. Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility."

  • Reed said that he entered treatment in 2017, as he recognized that he was "powerless over alcohol." He apologized to his wife and family, adding that he intended to "dedicate my time and attention to making amends for my past actions."

The big picture: Davis alleges Reed unhooked her bra without her consent. She shared with WashPost a text she said she sent an Aflac colleague at the time, stating: "A drunk congressman is rubbing my back. Another text read "HELP HELP."

  • Reed declined to comment to WashPost Friday beyond issuing a statement that read: "This account of my actions is not accurate."

For the record: Reed had begun hiring staffers in order to challenge in the gubernatorial elections Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who is himself facing sexual misconduct allegations.

    It looks like the political future is bright for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), NBC News reports. DeSantis may be a polarizing figure overall — it's safe to say he doesn't have many fans in the Democratic Party — but he does appear to have high approval marks across the board in the GOP. He's reportedly garnering interest from donors outside the Sunshine State, and even former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) says he's a "fan." If DeSantis does decide to run for president in 2024, he'll likely get a boost thanks to his popularity among former President Donald Trump's supporters. Trump's chief pollster from 2016 and 2020, Tony Fabrizio, thinks DeSantis may be the one to fill the void if Trump doesn't take another shot at the White House. "When you look under the hood of those numbers," Fabrizio told NBC News, referring to a recent survey that showed DeSantis was neck and neck with former Vice President Mike Pence in a hypothetical Trump-less 2024 GOP primary, "DeSantis garners a lot of support from Trump voters in the absence of Trump." Fabrizio believes the coverage of DeSantis' controversial COVID-19 pandemic decisions helped fuel his national rise. "As the media beat him up as the anti-[New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D)] and DeSantis stood up for himself, voters liked that," Fabrizio said. "They associated that type of scrappiness and speaking your mind with Donald Trump. He is inheriting a lot of that." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsAmerica's falling fertility rate5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threat

    The Democratic National Committee reported raising $18.4 million so far this year after raking in $8.5 million in February, according to its latest FEC filing. Why it matters: This is the most money the committee has ever raised within the first two months of the year, the DNC said in a release. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The DNC's new chair Jaime Harrison smashed the all-time Senate fundraising record as a Senate candidate while trying to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)The record amount follows the consequential Democratic wins in Georgia's run0ff elections. By the numbers: Last month's fundraising is the most raised by the committee during a February in a non-presidential year, a spokesperson said. The committee currently has over $43 million in cash on hand, per its FEC filing.The DNC currently only holds $50k in debt. A spokesperson said that this is the committee's lowest amount of debt since 2008. February's haul is its second-highest monthly pull ever.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    The campaign for Washington, D.C., to become the 51st state has been gaining momentum in the Democratic Party, The Washington Post reports. Several Democratic lawmakers, like Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), said the urgency stems both from a "powerful democratic imperative for getting everybody equal political rights and representation" and also the sense that "the Senate has become the principal obstacle to social progress across a whole range of issues." In other words, two more senators from the heavily blue capital city would diminish the skew toward lower-population, Republican-leaning states in the chamber. But as the idea becomes more and more of a priority for Democrats, it's also glaring brighter on the Republican Party's radar. "Our base is concerned," Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, told the Post. "This is the first step of their political power grab. And we're going to make sure that America knows what they're trying to do and why it wasn't created as a state to begin with." In reaction to Comer's quote, CBS News' Wesley Lowery argued against the idea that the D.C. statehood movement is just a Democratic "power grab" in disguise, noting that he'd like to hear a counterargument about why the city's population should continue to be taxed without any votes in Congress. Read more at The Washington Post. If statehood is a "power grab", would like to hear voices on the right explain how they propose to remedy the fact that half a million American citizens, primarily black, currently face taxation without equal representation - or is that acceptable to them? https://t.co/NsJET41khk pic.twitter.com/mMNL0WXTJU — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) March 20, 2021 More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsAmerica's falling fertility rateTrump's chief pollster explains why Ron DeSantis may be 'inheriting' Trump's role in the GOP

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has hired former President Trump’s White House political director, Brian Jack, to lead his own political operation, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The move to bring on Jack underscores McCarthy's strategy of keeping Trump and his orbit close as Republicans seek to retake the House majority in 2022 — and McCarthy achieves his personal goal of becoming speaker.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The backdrop: Jack is one of a small group that worked for Trump through his entire journey — from his 2016 campaign to his final flight on Air Force One.McCarthy (R-Calif.) met Jack through Trump and sees him as an asset for fundraising and recruitment, as well as strategy.Jack remains connected to Trump, who viewed him as his go-to guy for congressional elections during the last cycle.Jack previously held top roles at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and the Republican National Committee and has worked with several GOP campaigns.What we're hearing: Talks about a potential job in McCarthy's office began in December, while Trump was still in office. Jack formally started this month.He was initially considered as a candidate to lead the National Republican Campaign Committee but ultimately opted to work directly for McCarthy.Jack will work closely with NRCC staff, as has been the case with aides to past House Republican leaders.What they’re saying: “I worked closely with Brian during his four years at The White House,” Richard Hudson, secretary of the GOP conference, told Axios.“He served President Trump exceptionally well, knows what it takes to win Congressional races, and I’m excited he’s working with Leader Kevin McCarthy and our team that will Take Back the House.”Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    U.S. Virgin Islands Police DepartmentFor almost two weeks, police have been desperately searching for Sarm Heslop, a British flight attendant who vanished from a boat off the coast of the U.S. Virgin Islands.That search, however, has become increasingly harder after her American boyfriend, 44-year-old Ryan Bane, stopped cooperating with police and barred them from searching the vessel. To make matters worse, it appears Bane has a history of domestic violence, his ex-wife said in a new interview.Now, Heslop’s friends and family are fed up.“We are shocked and distraught that Sarm is missing. We would like assurance that the authorities in the Virgin Islands are doing everything possible to find her and that the investigation into our beautiful and cherished daughter’s disappearance includes a comprehensive fingertip search of the boat,” her family said in a Saturday statement.“Our daughter is a UK citizen and we ask for all of the support that the UK authorities have to offer. We will never give up looking for Sarm and we still have hope of finding her safe.”Virgin Islands Police say Heslop, 41, was last seen on the vessel Siren Song—which is owned by Bane—on March 7 after the pair went out to dinner. Hours later, at around 2:30 a.m., Bane called authorities to report her missing.When officers arrived at the boat, moored in Frank Bay, St. John, Bane said that the pair had sailed from St. Thomas and had gone to bed around 10 p.m. Bane explained that he was woken about four hours later to the ship’s anchor alarm, and noticed his girlfriend was gone.But soon after officers performed an initial land search and asked Bane to contact the U.S. Coast Guard, the 44-year-old Michigan native lawyered up and barred police from his boat. The U.S. Coast Guard said it was first alerted to the incident at around 11:46 am on March 8—when Bane called to say his girlfriend may have fallen off the 47-foot catamaran.#USVI: Ryan Bane, 44, the boyfriend of a British woman who is missing told officers his girlfriend Sarm Heslop, 41, might have fallen overboard from their catamaran after he woke up at 'around 2am' on Monday and 'realised that she was not on board.' pic.twitter.com/VNY6XCNRqf— CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) March 14, 2021 “Soon after reporting Ms. Heslop missing, Mr. Bane acquired the services of an attorney,” a police spokesperson said in a statement. "Upon his attorney’s advice, Mr. Bane exercised his constitutional right to remain silent and denied officers’ requests to search the vessel.”Heslop’s friends and family are outraged by Bane’s decision not to cooperate with authorities.Andrew Baldwin, who has known Heslop for more than 25 years, said in a statement that the “timeline” of his best friend’s disappearance “does not make sense.”“We know they had dinner in a local restaurant and left at 10 p.m. What we don’t know is what happened in those intervening hours,” the 41-year-old said in a statement, noting that it took Bane almost 10 hours to call the Coast Guard that night.Baldwin added that Heslop’s “phone, passport, and all [her] belongings were left on the boat” and insisted that “she would not just disappear, leaving no trace.”“She is savvy and sensible, it’s not like her at all, it just doesn’t add up,” he said, adding that he found it extremely suspicious that Bane’s lawyer had denied local officers’ requests to search the boat.“Given that Sarm lived on the boat with Mr. Bane and he claims she has gone missing from that boat it would be natural for this to be the first place for police to search. We struggle to understand why, as we hear, he would not permit this to happen and we continue to ask for a thorough search of Siren Song given that it is almost two weeks since Sarm went missing,” Baldwin added.“We are asking for an urgent and immediate investigation into this incident as her friends here at home are devastated and just need her disappearance to be made a critical priority as there also seem to be many discrepancies in the timeline of what we have heard.”But Bane’s lawyer, David Cattie, insisted that Bane’s timeline is not suspicious—and that he after he contacted 911 on March 8 he “traveled to meet members of the [Virgin Islands Police Department] to give a statement regarding Sarm.”“Later that morning, the US Coast Guard came to Mr. Bane’s vessel (Siren Song) at Mr. Bane’s request,” Cattie said in a statement to Fox News. “Multiple USCG officers boarded the vessel and interviewed Mr. Bane on the vessel. Mr. Bane, at the request of Sarm’s family, then turned over her personal belongings to [the Virgin Islands Police Department], including her cell phone, iPad, passport, etc.”The lawyer, however, did not appear to comment on why his client is no longer speaking with the police. Cattie did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.For Cori Stevenson, her ex-husband’s decision not to cooperate is suspicious—but not all that surprising given his alleged violent past. In an interview with CrimeOnline, Stevenson said Bane was allegedly abusive during their six-year relationship that ended in 2014.The alleged abuse prompted at least one police report in 2011, and Bane was charged with simple assault against Stevenson. Stevenson told CrimeOnline she has been communicating with the Virgin Islands police about her ex-husband’s past.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • In Defense of the Senate

    Frustrated by their narrow majority in Congress, progressives have begun to take their ire out on the legislative branch itself. They claim that the filibuster — the Senate rule that requires a three-fifths vote to end debate — has been abused by Republicans and is a vestige of racism. Never mind that Democrats have made ample use of the filibuster in recent years, most recently to block South Carolina senator Tim Scott’s police-reform legislation from even being considered. Yet some progressives who get paid to write about politics are thinking bigger: The Senate itself is the problem! It is insufficiently democratic! Ezra Klein spoke for many on the left when he tweeted: If Democrats won Senate seats roughly in proportion to how many people voted for Democrats to win Senate seats this would all look very different. The “center” of the Senate is well to the right of the center of the country. And today is the result. Here, there is a temptation for conservative defenders of our constitutional order to roll their eyes and leave it at that. After all, the Left has been complaining about the Constitution since the Left as we know it came into being: Woodrow Wilson was lamenting that our system is insufficiently British all the way back in the 1880s. And whining about the Senate is especially idle, since the equal apportionment of senators is literally the one constitutional provision that cannot be changed by amendment. What’s more, one might be forgiven for assuming progressives are upset that the Senate is insufficiently Democratic, rather than democratic. They did not, as far as I can recall, have any complaints about the upper chamber between 2011 and 2015, when Democrats controlled it. And there was certainly no talk of abolishing the filibuster in 2017 or 2018, when Republicans had control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, and the filibuster was the only toehold on power Democrats retained. Nevertheless, there is a teachable moment here: The Senate does not really require us to defend it, but a defense nevertheless can remind us of some brilliant, and distinctly American, political ideas. At first glance, the American Congress appears to be indefensible on an intellectual level. Indeed, one can go back to the anti-Federalist writings of 1787 and 1788 to see opponents of the Constitution reject the partly federal, partly national nature of the institution. The dissenting delegates to the Pennsylvania ratifying convention of 1787 denounced Congress as a “solecism in politics” — a contradiction in terms. James Madison’s Federalist entries on the general subject of federalism are well argued, but his defense of equal apportionment in the Senate is a little forced, and for good reason — he vehemently opposed the idea at the Constitutional Convention. No delegate came into the Convention with a plan to build Congress as it was actually built, so the institution is reminiscent of the old saw that a camel is a horse designed by a committee. But looks can be deceiving. A closer examination reveals colorful details about the Convention, especially the genius of the “small-state nationalists.” John Dickinson of Delaware and Oliver Ellsworth and Roger Sherman of Connecticut were as committed to a stronger national government as any of the delegates. Indeed, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Delaware all sent their best men to the meeting. They wanted the country to succeed. They knew that it was failing in that moment, and that only a new instrument of government would save it. But they were not willing to allow their states to be swallowed up by a potential Massachusetts-Pennsylvania-Virginia axis. Those three states were so large that they could essentially get whatever they wanted in a strictly democratic system of government. Delegates from those states, especially Madison of Virginia and James Wilson of Pennsylvania, assured the small-state nationalists that they had nothing to fear: The large states were so diverse that they could never possibly agree on anything, and anyway, the only proper model of republican government is the rule of the majority. Yet the small-state delegates persisted, and who could blame them? They could not in good conscience go back home and present a constitution that threatened their constituents’ existences. Though the small-staters were unyielding in their demands, they did not abandon the constitutional project. They stayed and worked through their disagreements — despite the fact that they were increasingly angry, and it was very, very hot in Philadelphia that summer. Ultimately, they embraced the compromise first suggested by Sherman — a House apportioned by population and a Senate apportioned equally. And in so doing, they found something more noble than majority rule: a form of consensus that would become the great bulwark of the American union. It is naïve to think the rule of a simple majority is not potentially dangerous. In a purely democratic system, there is nothing to stop a majority from doing whatever it wants, and if it wants to enrich itself at your expense, you are without recourse. There is no king to protect you, no House of Lords to temper the majority’s greed or avarice. Nothing. But what if a majority were broad, deep, and durable? What if it reflected the considered judgment of a large and diverse segment of the American population, rather than just over 50 percent of the people? Such a majority would represent the consensus view of the American people, a common sentiment that is shared by many. So long as the American people collectively possessed a measure of civic virtue, such a majority could safely govern. There would still be a chance, of course, that it could threaten the common interest or an individual’s natural rights, but the threat would no doubt be diminished. All of the deviations from direct democracy in the American system — Sherman’s representation scheme, the separation of powers across branches, federalism, bicameralism, the unelected judiciary, even the Bill of Rights — require us to forge consensus as a prelude to government action. They force we the people to pause before we act, to consider the views of others, and to try to find common ground. The United States Senate is perhaps the greatest institution of consensus ever designed. Part of this is due to the influence of the Roman republic on the minds of the Founders, which led them to envision the Senate as an elite body, separated from public passions, whose function was to give legislation a second look. But part of it is also due to the apparent obstinacy of Sherman et al. For in a continent-spanning republic, geographical place must be considered when forging consensus. Madison’s rejection of the small-state argument was empirically accurate in 1787, when America was mainly a land filled with yeomen farmers, but history would vindicate the worries of Dickinson, Ellsworth, and Sherman. Though there was no conceivable alliance to be forged among the large states in 1787, the Industrial Revolution created new social and economic cleavages — urban versus rural, factory versus farm, city versus town — that set the large against the small. Sure, the small states of 1787 might not have been swallowed up by the large states, but could the same be said for the small states of 1817 or 1847 or 1877? Of course not. And why should we have expected western settlers to yield to a distant government into which they could provide no meaningful input, even on matters essential to their interests? After all, the American colonists in 1776 revolted against such a regime. Indeed, there were worries in the 1780s that settlers west of the Appalachian Mountains might be lured away by the Spanish or British. Instead, we expanded rapidly westward before and after the Civil War, and our union held together because the interests of small states were incorporated into the decision-making process — thanks to the Senate. Therein lies the genius of the institution: By ensuring that the consensus has to take account of place, it facilitates the national republic that we enjoy today. It is easy to take that republic for granted. It is easy to imagine we could alter fundamental aspects of our system and still have the same country. But it is a dangerous fantasy. Were it not for the equal apportionment of senators, we would probably not even be a country today, and all the blessings of this union would be lost. So, no, the Senate isn’t democratic. But thanks to Roger Sherman and the small-state nationalists, it is something much, much better: a force for consensus-building and national cohesion.

