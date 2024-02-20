Sorry, Sacramento, the rain isn’t over quite yet. Here’s what to expect this week

Don’t let the sunny skies fool you, Sacramento.

Although the wet weather is mostly over for the Sacramento area, there is still potential for scattered rain showers on Tuesday night through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“We could see another quarter to a half inch of precipitation through (Wednesday) morning,” said Katrina Hand, weather service meteorologist.

Heavier amounts of rain are possible in localized areas of Sacramento, as there is also a possibility of thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon, she said.

As of Sunday, Sacramento had received 4.32 inches of rain in the month of February, which is well above its normal February rain amount of 3.75 inches, according to the weather service’s monthly precipitation totals.

Flood watch issued for Sacramento

A flood watch was in place for the Sacramento area until late Tuesday night, the weather service said.

During the flood watch, “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the agency said. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.”

Flooding may occur in poor drainage, urban areas and low-water crossings, according to the flood watch.

What’s in the weather forecast?

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 15% to 35% probability of thunderstorms developing Tuesday afternoon and evening in Sacramento.

“With any thunderstorms that develop, brief heavy rain, small accumulating hail, lightning, gusty winds and funnel clouds will be possible,” the agency said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The high temperature on Tuesday will reach 61 degrees and the low will dip to 49 degrees.

On Wednesday, there’s a 30% chance of rain in the Sacramento area, mainly before 10 a.m., according to the weather service.

The high temperature will be 61 degrees on Wednesday, and the low will reach 43 degrees.

By Thursday, weather conditions will be sunny for the capital city, the weather service said.

The high on Thursday will reach 62 degrees and the low will be 43 degrees.

Partly sunny conditions will continue Friday, with a high of 63 degrees and a low of 45 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny in Sacramento with temperatures as high as 66 degrees and as low as 47 degrees.

“Starting Sunday, we do have a weaker systems kind of offshore California,” Hand said. “There’s still some uncertainty, but overall it looks pretty weak compared to what we’ve just seen.”

On Sunday, the temperature high will be 63 degrees and the low will be 47. There will also be a slight chance of showers.

