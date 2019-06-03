It's now safe to drink up to 25 cups of coffee a day – but could it even help us to live longer?

Put the kettle on. A new study has found that drinking coffee – and plenty of it – is not harmful to the heart, as had previously been suggested.

Researchers at Queen Mary University, London, found that drinking up to 25 cups of coffee a day was no worse for the arteries than drinking less than a single cup.

While these new findings are good news for coffee drinkers, they follow other recent studies that have suggested it may even help us live longer.

According to one of the studies – one the largest ever conducted into coffee drinking – just one 350ml cup of the black stuff a day cuts the risk of dying early by 12 per cent. Up that to three cups a day and the risk reduces further, down by 18 per cent.

“Pro-rata, that’s as if that cup of coffee puts, on average, around nine minutes on a man’s life, and around three minutes on a woman’s," said Prof Sir David Spiegelhalter, Winton Professor for the Public Understanding of Risk at the University of Cambridge. "So perhaps we should relax and enjoy it."

This latest research is just the latest in a slew of reports about the supposed health benefits of the brew. In May 2017, researchers at the University of Southampton and the University of Edinburgh found that people who consume two cups daily have a 35 per cent lower risk of developing hepatocellular cancer (HCC), the most common form of primary liver cancer.

And there have been plenty more. From type 2 diabetes through to Parkinson’s disease, the headlines would suggest that coffee is a magic elixir for all sorts of ills. But is it really?

Here, we have scooped up some of the coffee research to try to sort the beans from the granules when it comes to health claims. It’s not an easy task. According to Harvard School of Public Health, coffee contains hundreds of different compounds: some are good for human health; others aren’t.

This complexity accounts for the fact that scientific opinion about coffee has ‘flip-flopped’ in the past. The good news is that your coffee addiction probably is not bad for you (apart from the impact on your wallet) – especially at moderate levels. However, that's not to say all it's effects are beneficial...

Beans means... a longer life?

Heart disease

A Korean study published in the journal Heart in 2017 showed that drinking 3 to 5 cups of coffee a day (what they called "moderate consumption") was associated with less calcium build-up in the arteries. But headlines declaring that coffee “prevents heart attacks” were wrong, because the study did not find that coffee drinking confers actual benefits. (The British Heart Foundation also urged caution about interpreting results from a survey carried out in South Korea, where people enjoy a different diet and lifestyle to those in the UK.) A recent Harvard study suggests moderate coffee consumption reduces the risk of dying prematurely from heart disease. But some other studies actually link coffee to risk factors like raised blood pressure and cholesterol, so more research is needed in this area.

