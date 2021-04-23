Sorting through the shrapnel: what Dominic Cummings’ grenade-ridden riposte means

Dominic Cummings - Hollie Adams /Bloomberg

In a blog posted on Friday evening, Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former de facto chief of staff, fired off an extraordinary salvo in response to a Downing Street briefing that he was the source of a series of leaks that had seriously undermined the Prime Minister. And then he lobbed in a grenade. Or two.

The blog begins with "The Prime Minister’s new Director of Communications Jack Doyle, at the PM’s request, has made a number of false accusations to the media" and then helpfully lists, one after the other, a series of counter-claims that further threaten Mr Johnson’s position. If Downing Street thought briefing against Cummings had been a good idea, they may be less inclined to think so now.

The Dyson text messages

What Cummings wrote:

I do have some WhatsApp messages between the PM/Dyson forwarded to me by the PM. I have not found the ones that were leaked to Laura Kuenssberg on my phone nor am I aware of being sent them last year. I was not directly or indirectly a/the source for the BBC/Kuenssberg story on the PM/Dyson texts.

Yesterday some No10 officials told me that No10 would make this accusation and told me what they believe actually happened — that Dyson’s office emailed a number of officials, including HMT officials, and included screenshots of the PM/Dyson texts, and that this correspondence, from roughly a year ago, was passed to the BBC. I do not know if this is correct. Officials told me yesterday that I was not copied in on this correspondence and I do not remember it (I no longer have access to my official email so cannot check this).

I am happy to meet with the Cabinet Secretary and for him to search my phone for Dyson messages. If the PM did send them to me, as he is claiming, then he will be able to show the Cabinet Secretary on his own phone when they were sent to me. It will therefore be easy to establish at least if I was ever sent these messages. I am also happy to publish or give to the Cabinet Secretary the PM/Dyson messages that I do have, which concerned ventilators, bureaucracy and Covid policy — not tax issues.

Cummings has been accused of releasing text messages between Mr Johnson and Sir James Dyson, the businessman, seeking changes on tax rules over a plan to design and build ventilators at the peak of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sir James never benefitted or intended to personally benefit from the tax change.

Cummings admits to possessing WhatsApp messages forwarded to him by Mr Johnson, but says these are not the same as the text messages leaked to Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC’s political editor.

Cummings suggests a huge rift inside Downing Street with "some No10 officials" informing him in advance of the briefing that he was the source of the leak. Under this separate version of events, Cummings hints at an even wider conspiracy with "Dyson’s office" emailing "a number of officials" across Government including the Treasury.

The blog suggests a cabal of Number 10 officials still loyal to Cummings that "told me yesterday" that Cummings was "not copied in". That would indicate they have checked their emails, not found Cummings on the email chain, and then told him. Cummings goes on to make it clear he no longer has access to his "official" emails, although that would not rule out his having forwarded emails to a private account.

Cummings then lays down a challenge to the Prime Minister. He says he will meet Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, and allow him to root through his phone. But here’s the sting. If Mr Johnson is so sure that Cummings is the leaker, why doesn’t the Prime Minister hand his phone to the Cabinet Secretary and in doing so disclose all the text messages he did have with Sir James Dyson. This is clever stuff from Cummings, attempting to push the Prime Minister into a corner.

Then there’s the final sting. Cummings does have messages between the Prime Minister and Sir James, he reveals. And those - about Covid, ventilators and bureaucracy - he is happy to hand over to Mr Case. Or potentially worse still for the Prime Minister, make them public. Tax issues, Cummings is saying, is not all that Mr Johnson discussed with Sir James and he’s prepared to go public with those messages too.

The 'Chatty Rat'

What Cummings wrote:

Last year there was a meeting between the PM, Cabinet Secretary, the Director of Communications and me regarding the leak of the decision for a further lockdown on the Friday evening immediately after the meeting in the Cabinet Room that made the decision (known in the media as ‘the chatty rat story’). The Cabinet Secretary told the PM that the leak was neither me nor the then Director of Communications and that ‘all the evidence definitely leads to Henry Newman and others in that office, I’m just trying to get the communications data to prove it’. The PM was very upset about this. He said to me afterwards, ‘If Newman is confirmed as the leaker then I will have to fire him, and this will cause me very serious problems with Carrie as they’re best friends … [pause] perhaps we could get the Cabinet Secretary to stop the leak inquiry?”

I told him that this was ‘mad’ and totally unethical, that he had ordered the inquiry himself and authorised the Cabinet Secretary to use more invasive methods than are usually applied to leak inquiries because of the seriousness of the leak. I told him that he could not possibly cancel an inquiry about a leak that affected millions of people, just because it might implicate his girlfriend’s friends. I refused to try to persuade the Cabinet Secretary to stop the inquiry and instead I encouraged the Cabinet Secretary to conduct the inquiry without any concern for political ramifications. I told the Cabinet Secretary that I would support him regardless of where the inquiry led. I warned some officials that the PM was thinking about cancelling the inquiry. They would give evidence to this effect under oath to any inquiry. I also have WhatsApp messages with very senior officials about this matter which are definitive.

Shortly afterwards the Cabinet Secretary authorised the PM’s then Official Spokesman to tell the media that his inquiry had shown that neither I nor the then Director of Communications were the ‘lockdown leakers’ and he confirmed to me in writing that he had so instructed the PM’s then Official Spokesman (who subsequently left). The PM himself also confirmed in writing that the leak inquiry had shown that neither I nor the then Director of Communications was the leaker, describing rumours to this effect as ‘total bullshit’.

The PM therefore knows that I was not the source of the leak and that the Cabinet Secretary authorised the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman to tell the media this, yet he has now authorised his DOC to make this accusation.

The Cabinet Secretary knows the above is true and obviously can see our messages regarding this on his own phone. He behaved with complete integrity during this difficult incident.

These events contributed to my decision to stick to my plan to leave No10 by 18 December, which I had communicated to the PM in July the day before my long-delayed operation.

Last October, details of high level discussions over a second lockdown were leaked to the media, effectively bouncing Mr Johnson into a new shutdown. The leaker was dubbed 'the chatty rat’ and Cummings is clearly fuming at being fingered for this one.

His revenge is sweet. Cummings inserts quote marks that he attributes to Simon case, the Cabinet Secretary. 'All the evidence definitely leads to Henry Newman and others in that office, I’m just trying to get the communications data to prove it'. Cummings seems to be quoting directly from an email or text message, presumably still in his possession. Henry Newman was then a special adviser to Michael Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. So without naming him, Cummings is now putting Mr Gove at the centre of the leak inquiry.

Then the blog gets really interesting. Again using quote marks, Mr Cummings appears to repeat verbatim - with even a theatrical pause included - what Mr Johnson thought of the suggestion of Henry Newman being the leaker. It suggests that Cummings may have recordings of conversations with the Prime Minister. Not that Mr Johnson is worried about Mr Newman, but rather his close friendship with Carrie Symonds, the Prime Minister's partner and mother of one of his children. If there is a tape recording of Mr Johnson saying "perhaps we could get the cabinet secretary to stop the leak inquiry?" then that lands the PM in a heap of trouble.

Again Cummings inserts quote marks around the word ‘mad’ in reference to his response to Mr Johnson’s call to close the inquiry down. It again suggests a recording or written proof.

Cummings claims a remarkably good recollection of events six months ago. He has another pop at Ms Symonds in the blog, reinforcing the idea that a leak can’t be shut down "just because it might implicate his girlfriend’s friends".

Cummings ends point two with another veiled threat. There are again officials, presumably loyal to Cummings, willing to give evidence "under oath" that he had told them at the time that the Prime Minister was considering shutting the leak inquiry down. And more menacing still, there are more WhatsApp messages which are, he says, "definitive".

The Downing Street flat

What Cummings wrote:

The Prime Minister’s DOC has also made accusations regarding me and leaks concerning the PM’s renovation of his flat. The PM stopped speaking to me about this matter in 2020 as I told him I thought his plans to have donors secretly pay for the renovation were unethical, foolish, possibly illegal and almost certainly broke the rules on proper disclosure of political donations if conducted in the way he intended. I refused to help him organise these payments. My knowledge about them is therefore limited. I would be happy to tell the Cabinet Secretary or Electoral Commission what I know concerning this matter.

In March this year, the Daily Mail ran a report claiming that Mr Johnson had tried to persuade Conservative Party donors to secretly pay for an alleged £200,000 renovation of the Downing Street flat, under a scheme allegedly masterminded by Ms Symonds. Number 10 denied the claims.

In his blog, Cummings notes that the Prime Minister's director of communications (or DOC as Cummings says for short) had accused him of leaking the highly damaging story. It is noticeable in the blog that Cummings does not actually deny this. He denies being the 'Chatty Rat' and he denies leaking the Dyson/Johnson text messages. This one he skirts over. On the flat leak, Cummings appears to be painting himself as the whistleblower. He had clashed with the Prime Minister over the renovation and Johnson had stopped talking to him about it last year.

Then the hand grenade. Cummings thinks the financing of the renovation is "possibly illegal" and "almost certainly broke the rules" on political donations. This is perhaps the most serious allegation thrown at Mr Johnson.

Then the menacing threat. Cummings has "limited" knowledge of what has gone in - that is he can’t be held responsible for any wrongdoing - but here’s the stinger. He is "happy" to inform the Electoral Commission - with all its powers of investigation - what he knows.

The inquiry

What Cummings wrote:

I have made the offer to hand over some private text messages, even though I am under no legal obligation to do so, because of the seriousness of the claims being made officially by No10 today, particularly the Covid leak that caused serious harm to millions. This does not mean that I will answer every allegation made by No10.

The proper way for such issues to be handled is via an urgent Parliamentary inquiry into the government’s conduct over the Covid crisis which ought to take evidence from all key players under oath and have access to documents. Issues concerning Covid and/or the PM’s conduct should not be handled as No10 has handled them over the past 24 hours. I will cooperate fully with any such inquiry and am happy to give evidence under oath. I am happy for No10 to publish every email I received and sent July 2019-November 2020 (with no exceptions other than, obviously, some national security / intelligence issues).

It is sad to see the PM and his office fall so far below the standards of competence and integrity the country deserves.

I will not engage in media briefing regarding these issues but will answer questions about any of these issues to Parliament on 26 May for as long as the MPs want.

Cummings says in his blog that he will not "answer every allegation made by No10". By that he means he hasn’t addressed the claims he leaked private messages between Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Crown Prince, and Mr Johnson over an attempt to revive a deal for the £300 million buyout of Newcastle United football club. Downing Street sources suggest that that indicates Cummings was at least behind that leak.

But what he does want is a full blown "urgent" parliamentary inquiry. Cummings is laying down a blueprint for it with powers to "access documents" and require testimony "under oath". Cummings is saying he knows where the bodies are buried and an inquiry will dig them up. He wants every email he has received or sent published - even covering his lockdown breaking trip to County Durham. In other words Cummings doesn’t mind what embarrassment is heaped on him. He is signalling he just doesn’t care and that risks being potentially incredibly dangerous for the Prime Minister.

And then if there was any doubt as to the rancour there’s the final missile. "It is sad to see the Prime Minister," he writes, "fall so far below the standards of competence and integrity the country deserves". Cummings even gives MPs a roadmap of their own to navigate through the rough seas. From May 26, he will be around and ready and waiting to answer any questions any MPs would wish to ask. This is not just a one-off blog. Cummings is in this for the long haul.