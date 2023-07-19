SOS hands over infamous State Farm Arena video to prosecutors in federal Trump probe

Georgia’s Secretary of State confirms his office sent the State Farm Arena election counting video to the US Department of Justice as it informed former President Donald Trump he’s now a target for possible criminal prosecution.

So much of that DOJ investigation centers on what happened inside the State Capitol. From the false electors to Rudy Giuliani and others giving false testimony to state senators, to Trump’s phone call to Brad Raffensperger.

Now, Raffensperger has told investigators all about it.

“We’ve been pushing back since day one,” Raffensperger said.

He confirmed to Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that his office turned over all of the State Farm Arena video to the Justice Department and special prosecutor Jack Smith.

“Our investigators looked at it. GBI looked at it. FBI looked at it,” Raffensperger said. “They looked at it and said nothing happened.”

The video first came to light when former New York City Mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and his team presented it to a state senate subcommittee in December 2020.

Giuliani declared it absolute proof of massive voter fraud.

RELATED STORIES:

“I think today revealed the smoking gun we’ve been looking for. The video makes it clear,” Giuliani said.

But it wasn’t.

Multiple state and federal investigations showed nothing illegal happened at all.

It was at that same hearing that Giuliani and his team insisted tens of thousands of dead people voted.

“10,315 or more individuals to vote who were deceased by the time of the election,” attorney Ray Smith said at the time.

“There weren’t thousands of dead people. There’s only four,” Raffensperger said.

Now, Trump and others could be facing federal indictments for their role in attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and much of that investigation centers on Georgia.

Raffensperger also confirmed he spent half a day talking to federal investigators but wouldn’t say what they talked about.

He told Elliot that he thinks the truth about those efforts is finally coming out.

“It took about two and a half years because the wheels of justice move a little bit slow. But they looked at it and said nothing ever happened here,” Raffensperger said.

The federal investigation is running parallel with the Fulton County investigation.

That grand jury has already been seated and could already be looking at evidence.

RELATED NEWS: