SOS Safe Ride program provides free rides home on New Year’s Eve in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Safe Ride Foundation’s SOS Safe Ride program of Frederick County will be providing free rides home during New Year’s Eve.

The organization is continuing to further its anti-drunk initiative for the 8th year in a row and it is Frederick County’s only anti-drunk driving nonprofit organization.

Krumpe’s Do-nut shop in Hagerstown prepares 500 dozens of donuts before New Year’s Eve Donut Drop

James Hendy, director of programs for the Safe Ride Foundation, said a lot of people are out including kids playing at night.

“It’s not safe for anyone who could be on the road, whether there are relatives leaving town from Christmas and just so happen to get on the wrong side of the road and run into the one drunk driver,” Hendy said.

Wayne Dorsey is the president and founder of the Safe Ride Foundation.

“Frederick County has always meant so much to me, so making sure that we have a program that can keep drunk drivers off the road is really important,” he said.

Marylanders can snatch $20 Lyft rideshare credit throughout holiday season

The organization normally receives an average of 50 calls on New Year’s Eve. On an average night, they receive about 10 calls.

Frank Wilkinson is a bartender at Bushwaller’s. He said New Years is a “big day.”

“It’s like any other bar. We have the ones who can handle their stuff, we have the ones who can’t. You have the people who obviously have had a little too much,” he said. “It just means we have to keep an extra eye out to make sure that everybody is safe and gets home when they need.”

Two volunteers on the team will show up when someone impaired makes the call or uses the SOS Safe Ride mobile app. One of them will drive your car home, another person will drive you home in their car.

Maryland State Police helicopter rescues man who fell off cliff in Frederick County

The program serves all of Frederick County and is currently looking for more volunteers.

Click here, for more information on how you can request a free ride on New Year’s Eve.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.