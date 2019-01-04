Is Sosandar plc’s (LON:SOS) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

Zero-debt allows substantial financial flexibility, especially for small-cap companies like Sosandar plc (LON:SOS), as the company does not have to adhere to strict debt covenants. However, it also faces higher cost of capital given interest cost is generally lower than equity. While zero-debt makes the due diligence for potential investors less nerve-racking, it poses a new question: how should they assess the financial strength of such companies? I will take you through a few basic checks to assess the financial health of companies with no debt.

Is financial flexibility worth the lower cost of capital?

Debt capital generally has lower cost of capital compared to equity funding. Though, the trade-offs are that lenders require stricter capital management requirements, in addition to having a higher claim on company assets relative to shareholders. SOS’s absence of debt on its balance sheet may be due to lack of access to cheaper capital, or it may simply believe low cost is not worth sacrificing financial flexibility. However, choosing flexibility over capital returns is logical only if it’s a high-growth company. SOS delivered a strikingly high triple-digit revenue growth over the past year, therefore the company’s decision to choose financial flexibility is justified as it may need headroom to borrow in the future to sustain high growth.

Does SOS’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Sosandar has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. However, another measure of financial health is its short-term obligations, which is known as liquidity. These include payments to suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. Looking at SOS’s UK£1.0m in current liabilities, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of UK£3.7m, with a current ratio of 3.7x. However, a ratio greater than 3x may be considered high by some.

Next Steps:

As a high-growth company, it may be beneficial for SOS to have some financial flexibility, hence zero-debt. Since there is also no concerns around SOS’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. In the future, SOS’s financial situation may change. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how SOS has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Sosandar to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

