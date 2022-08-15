Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS) Has Found A Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Sosandar Plc's (LON:SOS) future prospects. Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. On 31 March 2022, the UK£47m market-cap company posted a loss of UK£142k for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Sosandar's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the British Luxury analysts is that Sosandar is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of UK£1.7m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 65% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Sosandar given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Sosandar has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Sosandar, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Sosandar's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

