Sosandar's (LON:SOS) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Sosandar (LON:SOS) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sosandar is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = UK£628k ÷ (UK£21m - UK£10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Sosandar has an ROCE of 5.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Luxury industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sosandar compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Sosandar.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Sosandar Tell Us?

The fact that Sosandar is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 5.5% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Sosandar is utilizing 170% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 47% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line On Sosandar's ROCE

Overall, Sosandar gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 6.7% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Sosandar we've found 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Sosandar isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

