Sotheby’s sale of digital-only artwork fetches $16.8 million

A digital artwork called "Cube", part of a Sotheby's sale of non-fungible tokens by the anonymous digital artist known as Pak
Elizabeth Howcroft
·2 min read

By Elizabeth Howcroft

LONDON (Reuters) - An online sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by the digital artist Pak fetched a total of $16.8 million at Sotheby's, including an image of a single pixel which sold for $1.36 million, the auction house said on Wednesday.

A non-fungible token is a form of blockchain-based digital asset which has exploded in popularity in 2021, with prices soaring as collectors and enthusiasts rush to buy the items which only exist in digital form.

Last month, an NFT artwork sold for $69.3 million at Christie’s, in the first sale ever by a major auction house of a piece of art that does not exist in physical form.

The Sotheby's sale, called “‘The Fungible’ Collection”, had a complex structure, including a series of digital cubes which collectors could buy for $500 to $1,500 each, receiving a number of NFTs based on how many cubes they own.

The artist is known only as Pak, with the Twitter handle @muratpak.

The sale also included four limited edition NFTs which were awarded to the winners of specific tasks, including paying the highest amount for a Pak artwork on the secondary market and posting the hashtag #PakWasHere to the biggest social media audience.

An NFT called "The Pixel" - an image of a single pixel - was also up for auction, fetching $1.36 million after a 90-minute bidding battle.

The NFTs in the collection are represented by animated images designed by Pak. They are three-dimensional white and grey shapes on a black background, apart from the pixel, which is just a grey square.

In each case, no physical object changed hands – the NFTs exist exclusively in digital form, with blockchain acting as a public ledger to verify their ownership status.

Max Moore, contemporary art specialist at Sotheby's, said the sale was targeted towards "crypto-native" collectors.

"These new crypto investors have a very different aesthetic and a very different taste profile than a traditional collector would and so it's important to provide a mix and a range of collectibles at Sotheby's to attract a wide variety of audience," he said.

The sale took place online from Monday to Wednesday on Nifty Gateway, which is owned by Gemini. Gemini is the cryptocurrency exchange owned and operated by virtual currency entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Buyers were able to pay in the cryptocurrency Ether, as well as via debit or credit card.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Afghan pullout could be risky for Biden

    The political risk is minimal in the short-term but there could be problems on the horizon for Biden.

  • France to allow TV cameras to film trials under draft law

    Television crews will be allowed to film and broadcast trials in France under a controversial draft bill the government says will help “improve trust in the justice system”. Eric Dupond-Moretti, the French justice minister, is due to present the draft law at a council of ministers meeting on Thursday. He said citizens needed to reconnect with the law courts in the light of a poll suggesting that half of the country doesn’t trust its judicial institutions. Currently, cameras and sound equipment are strictly forbidden inside court except in highly exceptional circumstances, namely trials that are considered “historic”, such as one last year regarding the 2015 Charlie Hebdo and Jewish supermarket terror attacks. Even then, recordings are not made available to the media. The law would allow the media in if the trial was deemed “in the public interest” and would only allow footage to be broadcast after the verdict and aired a maximum of five years from that date .

  • American Eagle forecasts sales above estimates on full-price selling

    Like its rivals Levi Strauss Co and Abercrombie & Fitch Co, American Eagle has recorded stronger sales as more customers spent their stimulus checks on the company's jeans, trousers and tops. "In light of the current environment, it's truly gratifying to see consumer optimism, strong demand across channels," American Eagle Chief Executive Officer Jay Schottenstein said in a statement. Aerie, which sells work-from-home favorites including lingerie and loungewear, has been exceeding the company's expectations, Schottenstein added.

  • Biden team believes Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, is alive

    The Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, a team gathering diplomatic leads and intelligence together in one place, is pursuing Tice’s case.

  • Biden admin discusses tribes' broader oversight in oil-rich Oklahoma

    The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is in talks with Oklahoma tribes over whether they should have a bigger say over a range of environmental regulations in much of the eastern half of the oil-rich state that was recognized last year as reservation land by the Supreme Court, officials told Reuters. The discussions have triggered concern within Oklahoma’s Republican government that it risks losing control of a big tax base and has stirred uncertainty over future regulation of natural resources extraction, industry and other development in the region. The Environmental Protection Agency's Administrator Michael Regan last week had separate calls with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and leaders from several tribal nations about the tribes’ desire to have broader oversight on the land recognized by the court, an EPA official said.

  • Jacob Tremblay Joins Peter Dinklage in Legendary’s ‘Toxic Avenger’ Reboot

    Jacob Tremblay is set to co-star alongside Peter Dinklage in Legendary’s “Toxic Avenger” film, a reboot of Troma Entertainment’s 1984 low-budget action-comedy splatter film. The reboot will follow a mild-mannered janitor at a health club who’s pushed out of a second-story window by bullies into a vat of toxic waste. The chemicals cause him to […]

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • Biden team believes Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, is alive

    The Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, a team gathering diplomatic leads and intelligence together in one place, is pursuing Tice’s case.

  • Pelosi says she would have ‘battled’ capitol rioters with stilettos: ‘I’m a street fighter’

    Rioters were seen searching for the House Speaker on 6 January

  • Canary Islands hotel offers shelter to migrants in need

    When hotel director Calvin Lucock and restaurant owner Unn Tove Saetran said goodbye to one of the last groups of migrants staying in one of the seaside resorts they manage in Spain’s Canary Islands, the British-Norwegian couple didn’t know when they would have guests again. The Spanish government — struggling to accommodate 23,000 people who disembarked on the islands in 2020 — contracted hundreds of hotel rooms left empty due to the coronavirus travel restrictions. The deal not only helped migrants and asylum-seekers have a place to sleep, it also allowed Lucock to keep most of his hotel staff employed.

  • ‘Tactic of terror’: BLM leader hits out at ‘right wing’ criticism after reports into her purchase of homes worth $3m

    ‘Our movement will not be silenced,’ says Black Lives Matter

  • George Floyd’s girlfriend once taught Daunte Wright in high school

    ‘Our system doesn’t serve kids like Daunte,’ Courteney Ross says

  • Boy, 12, dies after doing TikTok blackout challenge

    Boy choked himself using shoelace during social media challenge, father said

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • Bernie Madoff, Wall Street financier and Ponzi scheme organizer, has died at age 82

    Madoff used his business to attract investors, who were then recommended to bring in new clients and drive the biggest Ponzi scheme in US history.

  • Britain will ‘drawdown’ troops from Afghanistan after Biden confirms pullout by 9/11 anniversary

    456 British troops were killed in Afghanistan before UK combat operations ended in 2014

  • Daunte Wright shooting: Kim Potter’s mugshot released as ex-police officer faces manslaughter charges

    Kim Potter, the white police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop on Sunday has been charged with manslaughter. A GoFundMe campaign for a memorial fund for Mr Wright has raised over half a million dollars towards covering funeral and providing support for his family. Minneapolis faced its third night of civil unrest on Tuesday after the killing, which occurred in the suburb of Brooklyn Center.Tensions are already high amid the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, last May.

  • What's next as Congress ramps up investigations of Jan. 6

    More than three months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, Congress is still trying to figure out how to move forward and prevent future attacks. While the Senate has already heard testimony from law enforcement leaders who were responsible for failures during the riot, several more committees are examining possible changes to the Capitol Police and a restructuring of the Capitol Police security command. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last month that seven House panels would be probing the attack after hopes faded for setting up an independent, bipartisan commission.

  • Add one more NFL Draft analyst — a really good one — to the Jamin Davis bandwagon

    NFL films guru Greg Cosell gushes about the former Kentucky football linebacker.