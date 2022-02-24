Sotheby’s Withdraws Lot of 104 CryptoPunks Minutes Before Expected Auction

NEW YORK — A collection of 104 CryptoPunks expected to be sold for up to $30 million was put on ice Wednesday during a much-anticipated auction at Sotheby’s.

A Sotheby’s representative said that the seller decided to withdraw the lot. The auction was first announced on Feb. 8.

The lot, which Sotheby’s titled “Punk It!,” was first acquired by collector “0x650d” back in July 2021 through a single $7 million transaction.

In a tweet after the initial publication of this article, the pseudonymous collector said they changed their mind:

Since the project’s inception in 2017, CryptoPunks, created by Larva Labs, has generated over 683,000 ETH in sales volume, roughly $2 billion at the time of writing. The project currently boasts a floor price of 67.5 ETH ($207,000).

This was supposed to be the second time Sotheby’s has facilitated the sale of a major NFT lot, with the first being a $24.4 million collection of 101 Bored Apes sold in September. Rapper Ja Rule was among those in attendance at the New York auction house.

To say Sotheby’s has leaned into the growing world of digital art and crypto would be an understatement – the famed auction house reported over $100 million in NFT sales in 2021 alone, and on occasion has even accepted bids for non-NFT related artwork in ether, the native currency of the Ethereum blockchain.

Sotheby's was planning to auction 104 CryptoPunks in one fell swoop. (Eli Tan/CoinDesk)

UPDATE (Feb. 24, 0:44 UTC): Adds context and tweet from 0x650d.