    Advertisement

    Sotherly Hotels: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) _ Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Monday reported a loss in funds from operations in its second quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, said it had a funds from operations loss of $13.3 million, or 86 cents per share, in the period.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had a loss of $17.1 million, or $1.20 per share.

    The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $5.3 million in the period.

    The company's shares closed at $2.29. A year ago, they were trading at $6.95.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOHO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOHO

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.