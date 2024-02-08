De Soto looking for 83rd and Lexington Corridor feedback

DE SOTO, Kan. — The City of De Soto, Kansas is looking for feedback on how to better move people and vehicles through one of the busiest roads in town.

The 83rd and Lexington Corridor will only keep getting more buys while the Panasonic EV Battery Plant is finished nearby, drawing more workers and residents when the factor opens in early 2025.

Parents concerned with out-of-control fights at Kansas City, Kansas, high school

City leaders released an interactive map with two early concepts: a 3-lane option with a series of roundabouts and a boulevard concept with a median over roughly 4.5 miles of road.

“We know traffic volumes will continue to increase,” said De Soto City Administrator Mike Brungardt. “We do expect some residential and commercial development within the corridor in the next 20 years so we want to make sure we get out ahead of some of those demands and we give solutions that are appropriate for all those uses.”

FOX4 newsletters: Get the latest news delivered to your inbox

Brungardt said they hope to present the first phases of the project to the City Council in the Spring.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.