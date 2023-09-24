3 dead, including 3-year-old, in shooting at a Southside apartment complex, police say

What started with the sale of a dog ended in gunfire Saturday night at an apartment complex on A.C. Skinner Parkway.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, five people came to the complex around 10 p.m. to either buy or sell a dog.

At some point, there was a dispute, and four of the five people were shot. Officers say the youngest victim was just 3 years old.

Three people, including the child, were killed.

After the shooting, police say two men were seen leaving the area in a black sedan. No suspects have been identified.

Action News Jax is working to learn more about the victims and suspects in this crime. Check back here for updates.

