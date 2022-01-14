Souderton man gets prison in Upper Bucks fatal overdose case

A Souderton man will spend up to nearly three years in prison for his role in a drug transaction that led to the overdose death of a woman in Upper Bucks in 2019.

On Thursday, Wilmer Palacios Ramos, 28, pleaded guilty to criminal use of a communications facility in the fatal overdose of of Alisha Brown in Perkasie in October 2019, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities have said Cristine Shafer purchased the drugs to share with Brown. Court documents state Shafer communicated with Ramos over Facebook about getting the drugs.

Ramos' remaining charges, which included drug delivery resulting in death, were dismissed. He was sentenced to 16 to 32 months in prison. Ramos did not plead guilty to charges related to her death.

Ramos and Shafer, 24, were charged in her death in June 2020. Shafer, who said she was Brown's best friend, pleaded guilty to drug possession with intent to deliver and involuntary manslaughter. She was sentenced in October to three to six years in prison.

Perkasie police said Brown, 21, died of fentanyl toxicity in her home on Oct. 2, 2019

She was last seen getting into a car where Shafer was the passenger, police said.

Charging documents state Ramos drove Brown and Shafer into Philadelphia before Brown’s death.

Shafer gave Ramos money, which he used to purchase heroin, according to authorities. Police said Ramos gave Shafer the drugs, some of which she then gave to Ramos and Brown.

Ramos used some of the drugs, then dropped both Shafer and Brown back off at their homes, police said.

Shafer was also sentenced to seven years of probation.

Brown was a former waitress at A&N Diner in Sellersville who loved photography and drawing, according to her obituary.

A message left for Ramos' attorney was not immediately returned Friday.

