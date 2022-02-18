Info sought on armed robbery near UConn

Feb. 17—STORRS — Police are investigating a frightening armed robbery within the University of Connecticut community Tuesday night.

At approximately 10 p. m. Tuesday night, a victim called 911 to report they were robbed at knifepoint on Hunting Lodge Road, according to a crime alert sent out to the UConn community.

Hunting Lodge Road is home to many off-campus housing units and abuts the UConn Storrs campus.

The alert stated the victim described that while walking home on Hunting Lodge Road, a dark-colored sedan pulled to the side of the road.

The alert said a white male exited

the vehicle, displayed a knife and demanded money.

According to the alert, the victim gave the suspect money prior to the suspect getting back into his vehicle and leaving the scene traveling northbound on Hunting Lodge Road.

The alert said state police assumed the investigation, as it occurred off campus and within its jurisdiction.

According to the alert, there is no evidence there is an ongoing threat to the community. The alert stated the identity of the offender is currently unknown.

Anyone with information on the robbery can reach state police at Troop C in Tolland at 860-896-3200.

