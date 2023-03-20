Info sought in chainsaw theft

Mar. 20—ELLINGTON — State police are looking for a man accused of stealing a chainsaw from an Ellington store.

According to state police, a man stole the chainsaw from Ellington Agway at 80 West Road around 11 a.m. Saturday.

They say he fled in a newer model white Hyundai Sonata with Rhode Island license plates.

The Hyundai reportedly had a large hole in the driver's side of the windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ellington resident trooper Tyler Burnell at Tyler.Burnell@ct.gov.

