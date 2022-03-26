Info sought after infant abandoned

Mar. 25—MANSFIELD — Connecticut State Police are seeking information regarding a man who allegedly abandoned a newborn baby in Mansfield earlier this week.

According to a state police bulletin issued Thursday afternoon, on Wednesday at approximately 4: 17 p. m., state police at Troop C in Tolland received a 911 call from a woman about the incident.

She said an unknown Hispanic male placed an infant on the hood of her parked vehicle, which was located on Pleasant Valley Road in Mansfield.

According to state police, the woman said as she returned to her vehicle, the male got into a dark- colored vehicle and fled the area.

Police said the infant was transported to an area hospital for treatment and later was deter-

mined to be a 28- to 30- weekold, premature newborn.

The infant is currently listed in stable condition at the hospital, state police confirmed Thursday afternoon.

According to state police, the Eastern District Major Crime Squad responded and is investigating the incident.

Police said the male was described as Hispanic, heavy set with short black hair, wearing a black, longsleeve T- shirt and black, jogger- style pants.

Anyone who has information on the subject's identity, whereabouts or vehicle should email state police Det. Matthew Hogan at Matthew. hogan@ ct. gov or call him at 860-896-3236.

