Soul food fare, Black History month events expand at NMC

Feb. 3—TRAVERSE CITY — Food for the Soul recently became part of Northwestern Michigan College's "Embrace the Dream" program.

Marcus Bennett said he added the Food for the Soul event in 2022 to go beyond the college's MLK Day programs in January and to celebrate Black History Month in February. Bennett is assistant to the president for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging as well as the associate dean of Campus Life.

The first year, Bennett said they had shrimp and grits for one day. This year, they are able to host several events throughout this month.

"I decided to expand that a little bit more," Bennett said. "I talked with Black and African American students about what to do, and we put together a menu of offerings."

Bennett, who is originally from North Carolina, said Traverse City does not have many "soul food options," so these events aim to fill that gap.

A special menu is served in the Hawk Owl Café at NMC beginning Tuesday. Dishes include shrimp and grits, collard greens, cornbread, cherry cheesecake and sweet tea or lemonade.

Bennett said he also worked with the college's dining staff on Food for the Soul, and he supplied his mom's sweet potato pie recipe for one of the meals.

"We wanted to have a semblance of home," he said.

Food Services Director Chad Schenkelberger said Hawk Owl Café staff always has a positive experience with Food for the Soul, and they enjoy working with staff and students to provide this month-long experience.

"We consistently receive positive feedback from the students about being able to try foods they otherwise would not be exposed to," he said. "Providing this type of experience for students while supporting NMC's DEIB initiative makes for an exceptional event for everyone involved."

The Food for the Soul menu will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Feb. 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22 and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Hawk Owl Café at NMC.

The public is particularly invited to the Feb. 22 meal, Bennett said. The buffet lunch includes fried catfish, fried okra, collard greens, cornbread, peach cobbler and more. A choice of sweet tea or lemonade is also available. Community members can eat for $14.

For more information, visit www.nmc.edu/embrace-the-dream.