Soul food returns to black history roots as USA's first fusion cuisine

Many people have a narrow view of “soul food,” Carla Hall says. The term conjures up images of “smothered pork chops, barbecue and fried chicken,” iconic Southern dishes now frowned upon by many as unhealthy.

But that’s only part of the story.

The celebrity chef’s latest cookbook, Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration, aims to refine soul food’s image. It re-evaluates tropes about the cuisine and offers a fresh interpretation.

Jerome Grant, inaugural executive chef of the Sweet Home Café at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, is on a similar mission. He and his team expand people’s understanding of soul food by showcasing black cooks’ contributions to America’s regional cuisines.

Chef Carla Hall celebrates the "greens, beans and grains" of historical African-American cuisine in her latest book, "Carla Hall's Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration."

“We want people to be able to come into our café and smell the smells that they grew up with, see the spice that they can identify and really feel like they’re walking into their home kitchens,” says Grant, who helped lead the café to a James Beard Award nomination for best new restaurant in 2017.

African foods such as okra, field peas, sweet potatoes and greens, and techniques such as stewing, deep frying and barbecuing, are the backbone of African-American cuisine, says culinary historian Jessica B. Harris, author of the classic The Welcome Table: African-American Heritage Cooking.

Jerome Grant, executive chef of the Sweet Home Cafe in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, co-wrote the "Sweet Home Cafe Cookbook" with cafe supervisory chef Albert Lucas and noted food historian Jessica Harris.

Harris helped shape the concept for Sweet Home — four regional stations: the Antebellum South, Creole Coast, Western Range and the Northern States. Along with Grant and café supervisory chef Albert Lucas, Harris also co-wrote the museum’s Sweet Home Café Cookbook: A Celebration of African American Cooking, published last fall.

The term “soul food,” likely coined between the 1940s and 1960s, has been applied to all African-American cooking traditions, says soul food scholar Adrian Miller. But the term really refers only to the cuisine developed in the landlocked areas of the rural South, he says.

It’s an “immigrant” cuisine — America’s first “fusion” cuisine — that combines cooking traditions from West Africa, Europe and the Americas, says Miller, whose Soul Food: The Surprising Story of an American Cuisine, One Plate at a Time won a James Beard Award for reference and scholarship in 2014.

Chef Jerome Grant poses for a photo inside the Sweet Home Cafe at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. The menu features culturally authentic fare and modern-day-inspired foods. The restaurant is a journey through the agricultural South, Creole coast, Northern states and the Southwest.

“Soul food” as a term “grew out of the civil rights movement and the Black Panther movement, but it came together in the 1960s and 1970s,” Harris says. “I’m old enough to remember when it was called ‘dinner.’ ”