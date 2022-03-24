‘Soul mate’ of dead Kentucky businessman was the one who shot him, investigators say

The girlfriend of a Laurel County businessman has been charged with murder several months after the man was found shot to death inside his home, the Laurel County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.

Bryan McCarty was found dead inside his home on Sept. 25, 2021 after a business associate requested a welfare check on him because he missed a previous meeting, according to the sheriff’s office. McCarty had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on scene.

After a months-long investigation, 49 year old Victoria Strelsky has been charged with murder, forgery and evidence tampering, according to the sheriff’s office. She’s being lodged at the Laurel County Detention Center on A $500,000 bond, according to jail records.

Strelsky was McCarty’s girlfriend and was described in McCarty’s obituary as his ”soul mate.” Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said Strelsky was living at McCarty’s residence after the incident occurred in late September. Strelsky was arrested at McCarty’s home on Maple Grove Road when she was arrested, per the sheriff’s office.

Computer data revealed that just days before the shooting, Strelsky researched how much damage a .22-caliber round would do to the human body, Acciardo said. McCarty had gunshot wounds consistent with a .22-caliber projectile, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cell phone records also placed Strelsky at the scene of the crime the day the murder took place, according to Acciardo. Strelsky told police she was not at the scene during the incident.