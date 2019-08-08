SoulCycle, Equinox members invited to work out for free at Town Sports International gyms

Boycotting SoulCycle and Equinox members can work out for free at more than 185 gyms Friday and through the weekend.

Town Sports International, the parent company of New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington Sports Clubs, is opening its doors and waiving initiation fees.

Since Wednesday, many SoulCycle and Equinox members, including celebrity members, have taken to social media to say they are boycotting the clubs, and even canceling their memberships, over a re-election fundraiser Stephen Ross, chair of the company that owns fitness brands SoulCycle and Equinox, is planning for President Donald Trump Friday at his home in the Hamptons.

Town Sports International CEO Patrick Walsh said in a statement to USA TODAY that his company’s gyms “strive to maintain and foster all-embracing spaces of inclusion and acceptance.”

“To ensure and increase this inclusivity on an expansive level, we will be opening our clubs across New York, Philadelphia, Washington, and Boston on Friday, August 9 through the weekend free to all,” Walsh said. “For those who would like to purchase a membership, or leave their former gym, we'll waive all initiation fees. We will also be making a minimum donation of $10,000 to the Trevor Project, a non-profit dedicated to suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth.”

