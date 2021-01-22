Soulja Boy’s former assistant accuses him of rape, abuse

The ‘Jane Doe’ lawsuit against the rapper alleges that Soulja Boy held her hostage, ‘kicked, body-slammed and punched her.’

Note: This article covers alleged instances of domestic violence, abuse and sexual assault.

Soulja Boy’s former personal assistant has accused him of rape and abuse in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles.

Soulja Boy attends the 2019 BET Social Awards at Tyler Perry Studio on March 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

According to the official lawsuit obtained by People, the rapper — whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way — held the woman hostage, “subjected her to a hostile work environment and failed to pay her wages she earned.” Identified only as “Jane Doe,” she allegedly began the job in winter of 2018, when she was expected to “clean, cook, chauffeur, style his hair and perform personal assistant tasks for him,” reads the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Soulja Boy only paid the woman $500 a week, even though the job would eat up 20 hours of her day, seven days a week. It also alleges the rapper began to send “unsolicited pictures of his penis” before a consensual yet brief relationship began. The relationship ultimately turned violent, the woman claimed, and the rapper “kicked, body-slammed and punched her,” she claims.

According to People, “on one occasion, the woman says he punched her so hard in the head that she ‘lost consciousness.’” She alleges that the rapper eventually told her, “I should have killed you,” after another violent incident.

The rapper allegedly attacked Jane Doe in August 2020 “to the point where she lost consciousness; she claims she woke up on the lawn outside his home and fled,” according to the lawsuit, which was also obtained by Pitchfork. She alleges that when she went back to simply collect her belongings in the fall, he raped her again.

A representative for Soulja Boy told TMZ “Soulja would never put his hands on a female. He wouldn’t beat a woman or put his hands on a woman … this is non-sense!!!”

Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, is representing the accuser. Her statement reads: “[Soulja Boy]’s treatment of our client, as an employee and as a person who deserves respect, has traumatized and filled her with fear… his abuse imprisoned her physically, mentally and emotionally. When she mustered the courage to flee, he impoverished her. His exploitation severely hampered our client’s ability to re-establish herself in the workplace and in society. We believe he should be held accountable.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or rainn.org. If you are or have experienced domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-7233 or visit http://thehotline.org

