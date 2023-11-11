Soulsville shooting leaves man severely injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Soulsville Saturday morning, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 700 block of Regent Place at 6:40 a.m. Police say a man was located at the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene in a red Dodge sedan and a gray Chevy sedan, according to reports.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

