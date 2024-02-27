Sound the Alarm to provide free smoke alarms

Preventing house fires is the focus of the latest campaign from the American Red Cross of the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois.

Sound the Alarm is a national effort to provide free smoke alarms to people who need them. Red Cross volunteers and fire departments will team up to install 300 alarms across the QCA on March 9, focusing on neighborhoods in East Moline and Campbell’s Island.

For more information, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.