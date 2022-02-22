Sound of bombing heard near Ukraine frontline

Reuters

Zoya, a pensioner, cowered under the stairs in the early hours of Tuesday as fresh shelling shook her home near the frontline of the war in eastern Ukraine, just hours after Russia said it would recognise two breakaway regions as independent. Asked what she thought of Russian President Vladimir Putin's move, she shrugged: "I don’t expect anything good ... I'm so fed up ... For eight years now we don't live, but just exist." Her town of Novoluhanske is located in Ukraine's Donetsk region but just outside the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" which, along with the neighbouring "Luhansk People's Republic", has just been recognised by Russia as a state.