The roar of gunfire sent people running in Washington, D.C., on a busy summer Thursday evening.

Journalists shared tweets and videos of restaurant customers and passersby scrambling and ducking for cover in response to the sound of gunshots.

A D.C. Metropolitan Police Department representative told the Washington Examiner a call came in at roughly 8:20 p.m. about a shooting, which took place around 14th Street and Riggs Street NW.

Two adult males are conscious and breathing, the spokesperson added. One was shot in the arm and another in the chest, according to early reports.

Paramedics and police were spotted responding to the scene.

An investigation has begun with police looking for a suspect.

"Shooting at the intersection of 14th / Riggs Street, NW. Lookout is for a B/M male wearing a lime green/yellow hooded sweater fleeing in a older black Honda Civic with DC Tags last seen eastbound towards S Street, NW," D.C. police said in a tweet at 9:14 p.m.

"Just now on 14th and R street in DC: 20-30 gunshots, sending people seated at many restaurants running," tweeted HuffPo reporter Igor Bobic.

He also noted a "heavy smell of gunpowder."

Restaurants in that area include Le Diplomate and Mexicue.

The scare comes less than a week after a shooting near Nationals Park on Saturday, during which three people were wounded near the baseball stadium.

D.C. authorities are seeking help from the public on obtaining information regarding a vehicle involved in that incident.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Tags: News, DC, Law Enforcement, Crime

Original Author: Daniel Chaitin, Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: Sound of gunshots sends people fleeing in DC restaurant scene