Sound Off for Dec. 2, 2023

I love the Sound Off that said that many Christians would not vote for Jimmy Carter, yet embrace Trump. I will wait for an intelligent reply from one of these “Christians.” The Sound Off that talked about Pelosi and her bad smell from the toilet was immature. I bet if I asked the writer to be specific on why he/she dislikes Pelosi, I would get no reply. Pelosi got more bills passed than any male Speaker before or after her. The Sound Off writer dislikes Pelosi because he/she was told by the leader of the cult to dislike her. I guess I am like Pelosi, a strong and independent woman who lets no one tell me how to think or feel.

More Pelosi

Could the “different dream” writer please reveal how many indictments Nancy Pelosi is under that would send her to jail if convicted? If it’s more than zero, the media has missed something really big. Secondly, she doesn’t have a propensity to plaster her name on things to make sure everybody knows how important she is. Third, all politicians smell.

Jimmy Carter

I do not vote for presidents and governors based on their moral character. My vote is based on their platform and whether I believe they will execute that platform. Jimmy Carter was the worst president in the last 50 years. He took a number of actions that were ineffective/detrimental to the economic health of the U.S. He allowed citizens to be held hostages for over 400 days. In the 1980 election, Jimmy Carter carried six states and D.C., and got 49 electoral votes.

Have an update?

Allen Frazier‘s excellent article about the history of the Broadwater Beach Resort reminded me that there was a plan for a grand new resort on the property. Anyone know the status of it?

Great memories

The photograph of the Broadwater depicting the 600 foot long pier brought back memories when I crabbed on the pier in the early 60s. I remember the building at the north end of the pier on Highway 90 had a walk thru the building which was a radio station. I always would take time to watch the teletype machine typing out the news.

What gives?

105 Republicans voted with most of the Democrats to expel George Santos from Congress. He was a blatant crook. Yet those same Republicans can’t seem to recognize that Trump is also a crook. And beyond just blatant.

Trump thoughts

I am finished with Trump. His baggage is getting to be too much. I am finding myself embarrassed to tell someone I still support him. Trump has slowly torn us apart. I believe Nikki Haley will be a much better choice.

Batteries

I’m curious just how those nasty lithium batteries worries have been solved.

