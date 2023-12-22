Sound off for Dec. 23, 2023

Prisoners voting

When someone commits a crime, they forfeit the privilege of voting. If one wants to retain that privilege, do not commit a crime. It is just that simple.

Ban felons from voting

Convicted felons of all crimes should be barred from voting. All politics is local and local district attorneys and the prosecutors they hire should not be elected by ex-cons in districts where poisoning kids with fentanyl drug sales are the main source of income.

No more nails

Congratulations to the Long Beach Police officers that were involved in the apprehension and arrest of the person accused of throwing hundreds, if not thousands, of roofing nails on the Long Beach streets in the last few weeks.

Another casino?

How many casinos does Biloxi need? Obviously they cannot manage the revenue generated by the current casinos. Biloxi’s residential roadways are falling apart. The traffic is almost nonstop bumper-to-bumper, yet another “developer” wants to further congest traffic in Biloxi. The Biloxi leaders? should all take a little trip North to D’Iberville and take a look at their roadways and businesses. They will see that D’Iberville leadership has put their residents first by building businesses that benefit families and local residents rather than tourists. D’Iberville has one casino. Another casino is not going to solve all the mismanagement issues that plague Biloxi’s leaders.

What next?

The vote buying continues, student loan forgiveness, California and now New York reparations task forces, open borders and now felons voting. The Colorado nSupreme Court? It all just makes Trump stronger.

Colorado ruling

When a judge tells you who you can and cannot vote for, we as a nation will crumble. Not like we’re not caving already, given the current administration. We are a laughingstock worldwide.

A new world

You are witnessing the total takeover of your country and life. You can’t even vote for your choice of candidate. You’re forced to ride a bicycle or walk. EVs are for the top 10%, not you.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com