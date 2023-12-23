Sound off for Dec. 25, 2023

Hidden danger

Once again an extreme danger to our children has been well-hidden behind a church facade. This father and grandfather was an Oscar-worthy actor in his community. Always be wary of those who appear to be heaven-sent, and don’t defend them based on your “feeling” about them, their designation as “minister” or because they are your relative.

I’ll write Trump in

Two separate Sound Off opinions published on Saturday have informed me that I cannot vote for my choice of candidate. Wrong. There is a thing called a write-in vote that allows you to vote for Donald Trump or Donald Duck if you see fit. Stop trying to alarm the public with more ridiculous conspiracy theories.

Disappointed in Haley, Christie

I am profoundly disappointed in Nikki Haley, Chris Christie and others who have said that judges should not be able to determine who cannot run for president. The Supreme Court justices in Colorado did not arbitrarily make their decision that Trump should be excluded from the Colorado ballot. They made that decision on the basis of our Constitution, and specifically Amendment 14. So what Haley, Christie and others are saying is that we shouldn’t consult the Constitution as to whether someone is allowed to run for president; no matter what it says, we should ignore it.

Fire her, already

C’mon Harvard, any graduate student that did as much plagiarism as your current university president would never obtain a doctorate. You’ve gone to great lengths to call it everything but fraud and plagiarism. In doing so, you reinforce why we don’t respect your institution. You are arrogant leftists who assume the mantle of telling everyone else what to think, how to live and what to believe, but are personally bereft of integrity and set yourself apart and unaccountable to the same standards. It smells like a trash dump.

Felons voting and the border

Letting convicted felons vote will not turn America into a “working Marxist paradise.” We let Congress people vote, and many of them are felons who have escaped the law.

There has to be an answer to the border mess, but we will never know because our representatives like the border situation to be a mess so that they can accuse the other party of making that mess. If all of Congress brainstormed, they could come up with a plan. No one has offered any plan because it’s easier to get elected if you can complain about the other party while offering no plan of your own. Clearly, we have an unacceptable situation at the border, yet no one is offering a viable plan. The “working Marxist paradise” statement is nonsense, worthy of another Sound Off.

Bowl dropouts

Fans from the schools whose stars decide not to play should decide not to buy tickets to or attend the game. Surely an argument can be made for not playing, but why should the fans who have backed those players and team all year spend their time and money to go watch a team that is not their true team. It is unfair to fans. If players are not going to play, the schools shouldn’t accept a bowl game. This can only happen if the fans make it happen. Money talks.

Open on Sunday?

Powers that be want Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays. Everyone knows the principal owners are Christians and don’t want employees working on Sundays.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com