Sound off for Dec. 30, 2023

Invasion

From December the 23rd to the 26th, 35,000 known immigrants crossed the Southern border. New York City, Denver, Chicago and other sanctuary cities are calling for a federal emergency. We’re being invaded.

Immigration

It’s ironic the Republican-controlled Congress can’t pass an immigration bill. Like the Texas Governor, they would rather just let them in and bus them to Democratic cities, and then blame the Democrats.

Southern border

Why has this Biden administration continued to keep the Southern border open. He has to depend on his 38% of supporters to be loyal for their votes. How can this invation continue to happen? Our country is a in a crisis.

Chaos

Right or wrong, guilty or not, justified or not, immune or not, no one can deny that constant chaos surrounds Donald Trump and that is bad for America. He delights in it and lives for it because it keeps this arrogant egomaniac in the headlines every day. I want my country back to where we argue over issues and not Trump.

Mind readers?

I don’t understand why all these posts think people for legal immigration are full of hatred. How do these people know what’s in the mind of everyone else? I think the situation at the border is totally out of control. Do those thoughts mean I’m full of hatred?

Symbolism

Instead of removing Hollywood Stars of certain people, why not replace them with a different star that more appropriately symbolizes that person, like “Walk of Shame” or “Fallen Star?” Maybe just dull the star’s sheen or make it small.

Where’s the evidence?

If Donald Trump had presidential immunity from committing crimes, so would President Biden. So c’mon Republicans, hurry up and get the evidence out there so Joe can pardon himself and order any investigation of himself halted. Years of searching has turned up zilch. The GOP investigators are either totally inept or there is nothing to find, and Joe can’t be too senile yet, if he outsmarted everybody foaming at the mouth to impeach him.

