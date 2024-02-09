Sound Off for Feb. 10, 2024

Fox “News”

Voters who rely solely on Fox News should remember FOX News settled out of court for peddling false news in the Dominion election machine case. Fox paid a whopping $787 million dollars for their reporting false news in supporting Donald Trump. Fact check it yourself.

True colors

Thank you, Sun Herald, for the article about the lawsuit from crybaby GOP. Rebublicans now want a law undone because it doesn’t work the way they wanted. What about hearing the voice of the people? Now Mississippi is trying to make it illegal to get abortion on the ballot. So much for government by the people.

28th Street

Finally 28th Street is striped east of Canal Road. Very good as I drove it in the rain the other night and could see where everyone was going.

Love Carrie

Saw Carrie Duncan on WLOX-TV this morning doing the weather news. She retired almost 2 weeks ago and came back to fill in for someone. See folks, Carrie Duncan has a great heart.

Closing the border

House Speaker Mike Johnson nailed down the truth: President Biden has the power to close the border. After all, he’s the person on Day 1 that rescended Trump’s Remain-in-Mexico policy. Stop lying.

Long Beach parade

The Long Beach Mardi Gras parade should start at 2 p.m. You can’t see the beads at night and fewer folks would be drunk. Please have a day parade, Long Beach.

Conservative?

To the Sound Off writer that is supposedly Conservative, that said they would vote for President Biden over Donald Trump. Really? Have you not seen our country, and the world, crumble around you both ethically, morally and financially over the last three years? He has literally compromised the immediate safety of our country that we will feel the effects for generations. No, I didn’t want to vote for Trump, but if he is the last Republican standing, he will absolutely have my vote to turn this country in the right direction.

Conservative for Trump

I, too, am a Conservative, and I will vote for Donald J. Trump, because I love this country more than dislike him.

