Sound Off for Feb. 19, 2024

Opposite of racism

The front page-article “Private schools have racist origins” uses the left’s favorite agenda catch-all, label the opposing policy racist. Yes, decades ago, many private schools had racist origins. How about this — virtually all of the racist policies of 60-100 years ago were given to us by the Democrats that controlled the South. Reversing their rationale, because of those Democrats, anything proposed by Democrats must be racist. The fact is that minorities and low-income students will have a chance to leave a school system that is failing them and use school funds to go to another school to get a better education, just the same as a wealthy person can currently do. That is the opposite of racism.

Immigration

It is illegal to cross our border except at points of entry. People wishing to enter the United States must apply. Why do certain responders to Sound Off think the bill now being considered is OK. Why is allowing 4,000 to 5,000 people a day acceptable? They are still illegals. Close the border and make people follow our laws already in effect. I do not understand.

President Harris?

Kamala Harris recently stated she’s ready to serve. Sounds like she’s measuring the White House drapes while President Biden takes another afternoon nap. Frankly, it’s a scary thought. She is a completely vapid empty suit who cannot put a cogent argument together any better than President Biden. And he has an excuse. Biden made her border czar and she never even went there, let alone did anything to write home about. She did zero and the border isn’t fixed. She hasn’t done anything at all that she can list in an interview. She just nervously giggles like a junior high student and offers up a garbled, word salad of nonsense. No company manager, after an interview, would hire her for a responsible position dealing with customers, supervising employees or as a subject matter expert.

Amazon

I wish Gov. Reeves would clarify if we a state that opposes abortion or not. We have one of the strongest abortion laws in the United States, yet the governor has given Mississippi taxpayer money to Amazon, who will pay for travel for women who want an abortion. Which is it, Gov. Reeves? Are you for or against abortion, until it comes to money. Nothing but crickets coming from the leaders.

The new RINOs

By definition a RINO is “Republican In Name Only.” The current Republican Party is RINO. It is no longer committed to the principles that made it famous, such as opposing government interference with individual rights, protecting our borders, opposing dictatorships, and allying with established and emerging Democratic nations. It is now the Trumpican Party. One Republican congressman after another has reversed his or her personal position upon disapproval by Trump. They are like iron filings that follow Trump wherever he leads. He commands, they salute. To watch them would be amusing if it weren’t tragic. They are now RINO.

A waste

The attempt by Republicans to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas for dereliction of duty over the border crisis is misplaced. It is the Biden Administration’s policies and actions that created the situation. Mayorkas is absolutely loyal to President Biden and will do only what Biden wants. Impeaching him is like punishing the janitor for the actions of the CEO — a total waste of time.

All politics

Donald Trump’s goal to completely corrupt the GOP has succeeded. Only his defeat will give the GOP a chance to regain its status as a true conservative party instead of a cult. Republicans used to care about national security. Now they are a group of cowering Trump cowards.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com