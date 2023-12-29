Sound Off for Jan. 1, 2024

Reproductive rights

For the delusional person that does not think that men are ordered by courts about reproductive rights, know this: Every day men are ordered to be responsible for 18 years by the courts. Men have no say-so and there are consequences. Nobody is telling a woman what they can or cannot do to their bodies. People are just taking a stand and saying you do not have the right to kill babies.

Off the ballot

With Colorado and now Maine (and a number of other states), recognizing a treasonous stink from the Republican frontrunner’s often open mouth, we Mississippians should not be lulled into blind disregard of the 91 felony indictments currently confronting Don John Trump.

About that protest

“… mostly peaceful protest???” One Capitol police officer died, several Capitol police officers were injured and the vice president’s life was threatened. “Mostly peaceful protest.” You are delusional.

Enforce the law

I’m a retired manager for the VA. All applicants for employment had to answer a question asking if they have ever been indicted for a felony. They had to explain, but HR would reject all “yes” answers. Trump shouldn’t be an exception. His family can never have a charity. His finances are questionable, which makes him a high risk for bank loans. Morally, you can’t trust him with women. And you want him as our President?

The cabal

So, another member of the progressive Democrat cabal has unilaterally removed Trump from a ballot in her state. They are terrified their fellow cabal members in the legal system are losing in their efforts to manufacture a crime to “get” Trump, and they needed an insurance policy. The same pro-slavery Jim Crow party that tried to remove Abraham Lincoln from the ballot (and started a bloody Civil War when he won) are trying to do it again. The very serious question now is if they fail and Trump wins, will they start another Civil War? Does that sound too radical and impossible? Well, the people of 1860 also thought it sounded like a fool’s fantasy.

Theft of an election

Trump’s campaign spokesman said the Maine secretary of state is attempting theft of an election, by removing Trump from the Maine ballot. Do Trump’s people and his local followers think Trump didn’t attempt the theft of an election with the January 6 insurrection? Plus all the calls he made to change the election results?

Pelosi’s fault?

According to one Sound Off, President Trump asked Nancy Pelosi to send in the National Guard on January 6 “to make sure the protest stayed peaceful” but Pelosi had more power than Trump and refused his request, so all he could do was stay at the White House and watch on TV what happened? Or did he have more power than Pelosi, and could have overridden her refusal, if she did in fact refuse his request? Curious minds want to know.

