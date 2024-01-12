Sound Off for Jan. 13, 2024

Only in California

Be glad you don’t live in California, where they just expanded health care for illegal immigrants to cover medically necessary sex change surgeries. This amounts to an estimated $3.1B cost to the general fund, which of course taxpayers pay, but not illegal immigrants.

They’re the same

The Real Story fails to mention that Republicans have exactly the same M.O. as Democrats when it comes to writing bills and voting for or against them, and their reasons why. This is not a one-party phenomena. It’s the way both parties have done things for a very long time and I have always thought it was wrong. All legislation should have one issue per bill, and only one. Neither party would ever agree to that, because it takes away their ability to blame the other.

Hostages?

Donald Trump and now copycat Elise Stefanik are an absolute disgrace in labeling the Jan. 6 lawbreakers as “hostages,” especially when we have real hostages in the Middle East and other parts of the world. True hostages are being beaten, starved, raped and kept in tunnels, including women and children. These two need a lesson in morals, although Trump is beyond redemption as he shows his lack of character every time he opens his mouth.

A broken system

The Secretary of Defense is hospitalized in intensive care for 8 days and the president wasn’t informed. We as a nation are in trouble. At this point it can’t get much worse.

A prediction

Mark your calendar. I have a prediction about the political situation. Joe Biden will go into the convention as the expected party nominee for president. However, it won’t happen. Barry’s Boys will dominate those smoke-filled back rooms and strike a deal to replace Biden with (Gavin) Newsom and a player to be named later. Michelle Obama, maybe? The convention will enthusiastically exhale with relief at the news and will feel unbounded enthusiasm at a real chance to win. Joe will make a wonderful speech about doing the best thing for America and will slowly fade away.

Sad day for Gulfport

It’s a very sad day that our city leaders chose to raise the garbage rates to a point that it will take food off the table for some residents. You can rest assured that no one who voted for this will be affected by this tremendous increase. One of the council members even made the remark that Gulfport has the “Cadillac” garbage service. Do we really need this caliber of pickup? All we need is for the provider to pick up garbage/trash as he is contracted for. Nothing more and nothing less. Please rethink this increase.

Did they know?

One cannot help wondering whether the seats adjacent to the Boeing jetliner “plug“ blowout were intentionally vacant because Alaska Airlines suspected the door replacement part might have been triggering depressurization alarms the aircraft had been experiencing.

