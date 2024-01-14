Sound Off for Jan. 15, 2024

Donald Trump is still making fun of John McCain’s war injuries. The injuries McCain got fighting for this country. Yet, Trump lied about bone spurs. Trump can’t take so-called bone spurs without wanting out of serving this country. Yet, he mocks a man that was held prisoner of war fighting for this country. Who supports this asinine man?

Not what we need

If liberal political policies were what Mississippi needs, then we would be ranked right up there with how wonderful Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco and Jackson, Mississippi, are. Nearly every place run by Democrats around the entire country is a cesspool. You want to try something different? Sure, let’s let the Democrats run the entire state. This way, we can all have rampant crime, increased murder rates, and as a bonus, maybe have our whole water system become undrinkable.

Amnesty soon

President Biden’s response to the flood of illegal immigrants is singular. No efforts to discourage the flow, but block Texas or anyone else from taking action. There aren’t any immigration laws that he is properly enforcing. Illegal immigrants are not being returned to their home country, but given immigration court appearance dates that are 7 years out. Even then, there won’t be enough immigration courts. Once a person enters illegally, they aren’t eligible to pursue the legal naturalization process for 5 years. He’s created and fertilized the crisis to force an eventual blanket amnesty of millions in the future.

Farewell, dear ‘W’

As an MUW alum, I lament the lost naming option of Welty University. The family of Eudora Welty rejected the proposal. It would have represented a woman who attended and long supported Mississippi University for Women, but it wouldn’t have limited the students to females. It would have honored an award-winning author from Mississippi, and it still could have been called “The W.”

14th Amendment

To the person who asserted that Donald Trump has not been found by any court to have violated the 14th Amendment, this is not the case. The Colorado Supreme Court has in fact made such determination. And to those who claim no finding has been made by a jury, there is absolutely no such requirement contained in the 14th Amendment. Therefore, Trump has in fact been determined to have violated the terms of the 14th Amendment and should, as a result, be barred from running for the Presidency.

Immigration

If one cannot ascertain the difference between a burglar and an arsonist, on the one hand, and an immigrant on the other, then one must have cut Sunday School the day we studied the 25th chapter of Matthew. Had one attended that day, one would know that Jesus commands us to welcome and invite in immigrants. Perhaps one who equates burglars and arsonists with immigrants has decided to no longer follow the teachings of Christ.

The IRS

Democrats came up with the idea to give more money to the IRS, so that more agents will be able to keep up with prosecuting rich people who have cheated on their taxes. Republicans managed to convince working-class Americans that these new agents were coming after them. Logically, it makes no sense for the IRS to go after the working class because their cheating does not involve lots of lost taxes. However, when the rich cheat, the amount of money that is recovered is substantial. Working people, the IRS is not coming after you. Your tax money is nothing compared to the taxes of the rich and especially the ultra rich. Be happy that the IRS now has enough agents to prosecute those who really need to be prosecuted.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com