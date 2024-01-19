Sound Off for Jan. 20, 2024

Where was the president?

For the person speaking of President Biden’s vacation time, does this person realize President Trump spent over 307 days golfing? Took almost a year on his golf course golfing, while destroying the economy that President Obama enhanced. We need to start knowing facts, instead of lying to be lying.

Taxes

The Sound Off said we need more IRS agents to “get” those rich people that aren’t paying their fair share of taxes. OK, but first we have to define what a fair share is. I’ve never heard anyone define this, but usually it just means more. Indeed, many of the people going after the rich are either those that don’t pay any federal taxes, or are rich politicians scrounging around for cheap votes. Just remember, only the rich create jobs, buy municipal bonds to build roads and libraries, invest in Treasury bonds to fund the government and actually pay half of your FICA taxes if they employ you. The real answer is for more of us to become richer and everyone to pay a real fair share. Democrats, sadly, see this solution as a threat to their control of your money and your life.

Thanks, and a request

Biloxi Public Works has done a beautiful job of restoring the Forest Avenue Pier, a hot spot for fishermen and destination for walkers for years to come. Thank you! A cleanup of litter and storm debris on the shores of this stretch of the Bay would be appreciated. Could the City or a group of volunteers take care of this, please?

Uncaring

I don’t know how Tate Reevs can possibly consider himself to be a Christian, when he is refusing to accept federal money for a summertime food program for children. What ever happened to caring about the least among us?

Some clarity

Despite lots of celebratory news coverage of the Iowa Republican caucus, it’s not much of a win: Donald Trump got some 56,000 votes, roughly three percent of two million registered Iowa voters. Ninety-seven percent didn’t even vote.

Dominating win

Hurry, someone write a Sound Off explaining how Donald Trump beat the britches off Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley. It has to be that he cheated somehow. Let’s indict him for this too. Hurry up, Democrats.

Children first

Our chubby-cheeked governor, Tate Reeves, doesn’t want little children in Mississippi to partake in a federal summer food program. He says it’s because he’s against the federal government spending. It’s all political for Tate, not thinking of the welfare of children.

