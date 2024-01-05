Sound Off for Jan. 6, 2024

Gulfport garbage

I received my trash bill for last month, and noticed it was almost double. I didn’t think too much of it, as we have been remodeling the house and had a lot of extra trash lately. Then I read that this is an across-the-board raise. Funny, since I read that, their service has become unpredictable, to say the least. Good job, Gulfport, for trying to fix something that wasn’t broken.

Role reversal

I nearly spit out my coffee while reading Monday morning’s Sound Off. “The Cabal’s” author wrote, “The same pro-slavery Jim Crow party that tried to remove Abraham Lincoln from the ballot (and started a bloody Civil War when he won) are trying to do it again.” That writer obviously doesn’t realize that the parties of the Civil War era have switched roles today. The Dems of the South were pro-slavery because slaves represented property and therefore wealth to the plantation owners of that time. Southern “Dixiecrats” left the Party and joined with Republicans in the 1960s when the National Democratic Party enacted Civil Rights and the Voting Rights Act. Today’s Democratic Party is anti-slavery, pro-equality, pro-middle class values and pro-democracy. In contrast, today’s Republican Party works to promote the interests of its wealthy donors and an avowed dictatorial former president.

Climate change

The Associated Press is all-in on climate change. Denmark and others have bankrolled millions to the AP to promote their windmills. Even hired 20 new reporters to lie to you in the Sun Hearld.

Immigration

Correct me if I’m wrong, but we already have federal laws on the books preventing illegal immigration. The Biden administration is ignoring and allowing an open Southern border. It’s not Congress that’s failed to pass new laws, but the enforcement of existing laws. The president is not using his power to enforce the border. Taxpayers will pay for this lenient policy for years to come.

A disgrace at Harvard

Clearly, this political correctness, woke-ism and DEI-ism has gotten totally out of hand. The president of Harvard, Christine Gay, resigned her post as president and in her resignation letter blameed “racial animus.” Oh, my lord. When things don’t go your way, blame racism; it’s an easy out. Forget about the many allegations of her dissertation plagiarism, for which many students are given a failing grade or kicked out of school completely. Forget her testimony before Congress whereby she refused to condemn the blatant anti-semitism on this “glorious edifice of higher education.” No, she blames racism. Really?

State taxes

I understand Tate Reeves’ push to end the state income tax. It’s a big boon for the state’s aristocracy. I wonder if he’s thought about how attractive that’s going to be for immigrants coming across our Southern border.

Do better

Gov. Reeves should be helping the poor of Mississippi. Removing the tax on food should be the first thing done for the children and the future of our state. Next, help with health care by increasing Medicaid so the working poor and rural hospitals have a chance to stay alive. Mississippi is at the bottom with more poor, and failing health care. We should do better.

