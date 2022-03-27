Sound Off for March 27

Cancel Putin

Don’t cancel Russia. Cancel Vladimir Putin.

State income tax

By eliminating the state income tax, the rich save the most. How about no state tax on the first $30,000 someone earns, and 5% for anything over? If you make $1 million or more, you can afford to pay, and it’s the same with Social Security. How about paying the 15.6% on money earned over $30,000? You currently don’t have to pay anything on money earned over $147,000. The average income in Mississippi is less than $30,000.

Bay St. Louis traffic

Bay St. Louis really needs to address drivers not following local traffic laws. Court Street, which is one way, was blocked for 20 minutes by a liquor delivery truck parked in the middle of the street. State Street, which is also one way, had two way traffic this afternoon with passing vehicles driving in yards. What is wrong with people and where are the police?

Kids driving golf carts

I, too, find children driving golf carts annoying because it is so dangerous. I had what looked like two teenage girls pull out in front of me on Pineville Road after dark using the flashlight from their phone as the light for the golf cart. It took me a moment to identify what was happening on the road. I don’t know what other people’s car insurance covers, but I know mine does not cover the use of a golf cart for any reason other than golfing. Mostly I am very sorry the parents of these children do not care more about their safety or lives.

Parking at Memorial

Parking at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport is awful. I have to leave an hour or more before appointments at the hospital so I can be on time. I continuously drive around the parking garage and the parking lot by the old school hoping someone will be leaving. Memorial needs to consider building another high rise parking garage to accommodate patients, visitors and customers. Take the parking lot at the old school lot and make it a high rise parking facility.

