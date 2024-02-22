Sound Transit launches wayfinding tool for challenged riders

The GoodMaps app is now available for the Westlake and International District/Chinatown stations on the Link 1 Line.

Sound Transit is making the addition in hopes the program can help riders who face various disabilities.

“With its real-time, turn-by-turn directions via a smartphone app, GoodMaps provides accessible wayfinding for all passengers, including those who have visual or hearing impairments, are neurodivergent, or have limited mobility, as well as anyone who feels anxious or uncomfortable in new or complex environments or just wants to find their way more efficiently,” said a spokesperson.

Officials have released this video to show riders how GoodMaps pairs with the trains to help schedule their daily commute.

If this initial pilot succeeds, Sound Transit says it plans to incorporate GoodMaps with all Washington Link light rail stations.