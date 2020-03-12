Should you get a soundbar for your TV?

TVs are thinner than ever. And sure, they may look sleek atop a cabinet or mounted against the wall. But the thinner the TV, the smaller its speakers — which could mean your movies and TV shows sound much worse than they should. In fact, most TV speakers are either down-facing or rear-facing, given the constraints of engineering ever thinner television panels — further diminishing the quality. Coupled with the small size of typical speakers, you might find your TV emitting unintelligible dialogue, unimpressive bass, and unfortunately low volume.

Soundbars aim to solve this problem by giving you better sound without a complex speaker-and-receiver setup. Instead, you get a single bar you can place on your entertainment center or table, or you can mount it under your TV. The soundbar equips all of its speakers within a single unit — as well as a wireless subwoofer, if you want one. In other words, you get better sound without sacrificing a lot of space. Soundbars come in all shapes, sizes and prices, so shopping for one can be a bit overwhelming. After years of testing home theater equipment, I’ve learned which soundbar features make sense for which home setups (and for how the soundbar is used) — so let’s narrow it down to a few of the best.

Best affordable sound bars to shop

If you’re just looking to get a bit of extra volume out of your TV — without breaking the bank — a simple two-speaker soundbar will probably suffice.

Vizio is one of the top dogs in the lower price brackets, and their 29-inch 2.0 sound bar is a bestselling choice for under $100. It won’t blow your mind but it’s almost certainly a step up from the speakers built into your TV. There’s also a version with a subwoofer for $130, if you want to fill out the low-end.

Polk has long been a trusted name in audio, but their Command soundbar brings more than just better sound quality to your living room: You get a 43-inch soundbar (size matters, and we’ll get into it below), a stylish-looking subwoofer, and an Amazon Echo Dot built right in. The microphones on top of this soundbar let you invoke Alexa to control the soundbar’s volume, stream music, or control any of your other Alexa-compatible devices.

Yamaha’s YAS-209 has a similar feature set to the Polk model, albeit in a slightly more nondescript package. Not only does it have solid sound for the price — the dialogue is especially clear on this 36-inch model — it also includes Alexa microphones, so you can control it with your voice. And, unlike the Polk soundbar, Yamaha includes a virtual 3D surround engine, which means it uses fancy digital processing in an attempt to mimic surround sound. It’s not going to make the audio sound like it’s coming from all around you (despite what the marketing might imply), but it does add a bit of spaciousness to the sound along the front of your TV setup. I also found it made the high-end a bit shrill, but some folks may appreciate the overall effect during action-heavy movies, especially if you don’t have room for actual surround sound speakers and want that extra cool factor.