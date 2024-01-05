‘It sounded like a war’: 70-year-old woman hit by stray bullets in home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A seventy-year-old Midtown woman will need weeks of rehab to walk again after she was hit by two stray bullets that pierced her bedroom wall early New Year’s Day.

Jason Ledsinger said her heard 50 or more gunshots along New York Street before his mother was shot. He said the gunfire was coming from both sides of the street and was so loud it woke him up.

“It sounded like a war was going on out there,” said Ledsinger. “They were out there shooting at each other.”

Ledsinger looked out the front door but didn’t see anyone and heard his mother, who was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom, yelling for help. He said his mother also got up when she heard the gunfire and was walking toward her bedroom window when she was shot.

“Two bullets came to the side of the house at the window. One of them hit her knee, the other one hit right above her knee, and when it did that, it went through, and some of the fragments went to her other leg,” he said.

A neighbor said they heard a male and female fighting before the shooting outside a house in the 1000 block of New York. Police found more than 10 spent shell cases at the same location and said the front door of the house appeared to have been shot out.

Ledsinger said that the house is a short-term rental.

“Someone had rented the house out, and there was a big party down there. Some of the other neighbors apparently had called the owner earlier to say, hey, it’s kind of getting out of hand,” he said.

Police said the shooters possibly came from that address. A woman posted on Nextdoor that she saw a man get out of a car at the corner of New York and Walker and fire a semi-automatic gun.

“It’s horrible,” Ledsinger said. “It’s like the worst luck ever for my mom to be where she was when it happened.”

He said it could be a month or more before his mother is moving around again. His mom is a bartender at the B-Side club on Madison, and co-workers have set up a GoFundMe to help with her expenses.

Police have been looking over camera footage in the neighborhood, but it does not appear they have made any arrests.

If you have any information to help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

