How sounds disrupt your sleep–and what to do about it

Sleep Week Day 7: Noise-Cancelling

It’s Day 7 of Sleep Week! Follow Reviewed experts’ smart picks on how to get better rest.

Some people can sleep comfortably through the wail of sirens and shouting, but not all of us are that lucky. For many, noises ranging from a partner snoring to loud next-door neighbors can interrupt a peaceful night’s rest.

Getting poor sleep because of a noisy environment is no small matter. The World Health Organization has flagged sleep disturbances from noise such as traffic as a problem that can worsen sleep quality, leading to impaired memory and an increased risk of accidents.

Fortunately, there are steps you can take to reduce noise at night that don’t include knocking on your neighbor’s door and telling them to turn down their music.

Wear earplugs while you sleep

One cheap, easy solution is earplugs, which muffle night noises but aren’t as bulky as noise-canceling headphones. Here at Reviewed, we like the Hearoes Xtreme. They're comfortable to wear overnight and do a great job blocking out noise.

Drift off to soothing, neutral sounds

Another option is to drown out annoying sounds with calming ones. Though there is some research supporting static white noise as a solution for getting better rest, you can also experiment with other relaxing sounds, like ocean or rain noise. Headspace, our favorite meditation app, offers “sleepcasts,” e.g., soothing bedtime stories for adults, as well as sleep music and nature sounds. You can also find free sleep sounds on YouTube.

Drown out unwanted noise with a machine

We’re not talking about your phone: It’s best to avoid using screens in the bedroom. A dedicated sound machine, like our top-tested Sound + Sleep by Adaptive Sound, completely blocked out external noise in our tests, and it offers 30 different sounds, including ocean noises and bells. Some of the best-tested alarm clocks at Reviewed, including the one sold by Loftie, offer white noise tracks as well.

Want more tips on catching better zzz’s? Check out the rest of our Sleep Week coverage.

