If it sounds 'too good to be true', it is: Amarillo police warn of circulating scams

Scammers are back at it again, taking money from unsuspecting people. The Amarillo Police Department (APD) is warning the community about possible scam calls and what to look out for.

Many citizens have called with concerns about possible scammers using the City of Amarillo numbers, according to police. These scammers are able to spoof phone numbers to make it appear that they are a trustworthy source, making it possible for them to take on any role in order to get the victims' sensitive information.

APD described "spoofing" as altering the phone number that shows up on a caller ID in order to masquerade as someone else.

"These businesses are not going to ask for a payment with bitcoin unless they inform the entire community that they are accepting that as a new form of payment," said Carla Burr, Public Information Officer at the Amarillo Police Department.

Some of the more popular scam examples that APD has been seeing are:

Social Security

Internal Revenue Service (IRS)

Xcel Energy

Microsoft

Grandparents scam

Law enforcement claiming that you or a family member has a warrant or needs to be bailed out of jail

Craigslist

According to the Federal Trade Commission, in 2020, Americans lost $29.8 billion dollars in phone scams alone.

"If there is something that seems off about a call, do not be afraid to do some research on the source of the call, because if there is something that doesn't make sense or is too good to be true, then it's 100% too good to be true," Burr said.

The "grandparents scam" is when a man or woman will call an older person, saying "grandma" or "grandpa", and then claim they are that person's grandchild, then explain that they are in trouble. One example is someone saying they are stuck in jail in a foreign country. They will ask to not tell any other member of the family for fear of getting in trouble. They will then give instructions for the grandparents to go to a specific store to collect gift cards or to wire money. The scammer will make it seem urgent, which frustrates the victim into not doing research into the claim.

"If this happens, take the time to call a relative or the embassy of and explain the current situation," Burr explained.

If someone is asking for money in order for a person to receive money, it is a scam. Someone does not pay money to win money.

"The people doing this are getting billions of dollars from people; they are very convincing people," Burr said.

If you or someone you know has been scammed or been contacted by a scammer, APD wants the public to know that if there is no monetary loss due to a scam, do not contact a law enforcement agency, but instead contact the Better Business Bureau website and report it through their scam tracker.

Things to avoid both over the phone and online:

Do not click on suspicious links

Do not click on Pop-ups

Watch out for fake friend accounts on social media

Do not give credit card information over the phone without checking that phone call is valid

If someone wants to check if they have a warrant, they can check the website, https://www.amarillo.gov/departments/public-safety-and-organizational-services/municipal-court/warrant-list.

Xcel Energy will send out a notice through the U.S. mail before power is shut off. They offer payment options. To check the status of your business account or to report a scam, you can contact Xcel Energy’s Business Solutions Center at 1-800-481-4700.

The IRS will never contact and demand payment over the phone; they will send a letter in the mail. If you think you might owe taxes, the IRS can be contacted at 1-800-829-1040.

"You can't be too careful. If someone is asking you for money, access to your account, or to pay in an untraditional way like bitcoin or gift cards, do not do it. Do some research and call that business or ask a friend or family member," Burr said.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Police see rise in phone scams. Here's what to look out for.