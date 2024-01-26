Soup opera

Jan. 26—Get your soup on and help the hungry in the process.

The Food Depot's 28th annual Souper Bowl, which brings together 24 chefs, 15 gallons of soup, and hundreds of hungry citizens, will take place on Saturday, January 27, at the Santa Fe Convention Center.

Revenue from last year's Souper Bowl was expected to provide more than 400,000 meals to the hungry, and Dr. Field Goods won the competition with its truffled cauliflower entry that was literally the crème de la crème, selected as Best Cream Soup and Best Soup Overall.

The organization supports people living in nine northern New Mexico counties, says Amanda Bregel, communications coordinator for the Food Depot. It relies on donors to fulfill its $12 million annual budget — $6 million of which is spent directly on food — and it has 700 active volunteers ranging in roles from sorting food to helping fill out the menus.

details

* 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 27

* Santa Fe Convention Center

* 201 W. Marcy Street

* $50-$100; $15 for kids over 13; free for kids 12 and younger

* 505-471-1633; thefooddepot.org/souperbowl

"Food is such an important aspect of our work, and we really believe food brings families together," Bregel says. "It's not just about sustenance; it's about bringing people together to have a meal and to share their day. We wanted a fundraiser that created the same feeling. We actually started in the parking lot of a grocery store. We've had a couple different locations over the years, and now we've grown enough to take over the ballroom of the convention center."

When you arrive at the Souper Bowl, you'll have an opportunity to not just taste a variety of culinary offerings, but you'll also be part of the jury.

You can chat with chefs about how they make their soups, and then you can vote for the best in four different categories. Souper Bowl competitors are judged in Best Savory, Best Cream, Best Seafood, Best Vegetarian, and Best Overall soups.

Bregel says that the competing restaurants aren't just donating their food; they're also donating their time and energy to preparation and service.

The last few years, unfortunately, have not seen a marked decrease in hungry people in New Mexico. Bregel says a lot of people are still in desperate need of help.

"A lot of pandemic-era benefits were cut," she says. "Inflation has been so high. A lot of people switched jobs during the pandemic. A lot of people retired. The cost of living has gone up, and a lot of people haven't been able to afford groceries. We haven't seen fewer people needing our services since things stabilized during the pandemic. We're just busier and busier."